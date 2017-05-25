Joe Jonas, Ty Dolla, Nicole Scherzinger help toast 8 years of XS — PHOTOS

DJ Marshmello and Tyrone Smith of The Dallas Cowboys at XS at Encore on Friday, May 19, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Wynn Nightlife)

Celebrating its eighth anniversary, XS at Encore kicked off its eight nights of parties with four consecutive bashes last weekend, and VIPs and celebrities turned out to celebrate.

On Friday night, Tyron Smith and Zack Martin of The Dallas Cowboys were spotted at a stage table, and Smith got into the DJ booth for a photo with DJ Marshmello. DJs Kygo, David Guetta and Tiesto also stopped by to help fete the mega-club.

On Saturday night, when Guetta was behind the decks, Joe Jonas attended the anniversary celebration with his group DNCE, in town for CBS Radio’s “SPF” at Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and The 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena.

Partying at a stage table, Jonas and DNCE members joined Guetta in the DJ booth for an impromptu performance of the band’s hit “Cake by the Ocean.”

On Sunday night, Diplo pumped up the party spinning during Night Swim. Rappers Kid Ink and Ty Dolla $ign were in the house in separate groups, as were Nicole Scherzinger of Pussycat Dolls fame and model, actor and Chippendales at The Rio guest host Tyson Beckford.

The Chainsmokers’ Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart also were seen enjoying the festivities. The Grammy-winning pop duo finished the first weekend of anniversary celebrations Monday night, where they performed their hits for a capacity crowd.

XS’ anniversary celebration continues this weekend when The Chainsmokers, Guetta, Kygo and Diplo entertain the masses in town for Memorial Day Weekend.