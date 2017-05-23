Las Vegas skyline to change with new convention space, TV studio?

Billy Gardell hosts "The Monopoly Millionaires Club" at The Rio in Las Vegas. The gameshow ended in May 2016 after two seasons. (Courtesy)

Is the Strip skyline about to change again with the addition of convention space and a TV studio?

In another delicious Wicked Whisper + Racy Rumor today, I’m hearing that the board of one hotel group has given a multimillion-dollar go ahead for plans to move forward for two massive convention projects.

Additionally, as part of the convention facilities project, the lavish set of “The Monopoly Millionaires Club” has moved from The Rio’s parking lot to empty land behind Bally’s. The syndicated gameshow was hosted by actor-comedian Billy Gardell of “Mike and Molly” fame.

Players of the instant-win lottery won a five-night Las Vegas trip, which included the possibility of winning $1 million if they made it onstage and won. The show was on the air for two years and ended its run last May.

Although the gameshow said it has minted more millionaires in a shorter period of time than any other gameshow in history, its popularity waned against Powerball and Mega Millions, which soared past the billion-dollar mark. Several states dropped the lottery, which made the TV version economically unsustainable.

Now the producers have sold their abandoned studio, sets and equipment, and it will become part of the new convention skyline. I’ve reliably heard from sources that a new convention tower and massive ballroom/meeting space will be constructed on the west side of the Strip.

Also, two more conjoined facilities will go up behind The Linq Promenade where 20,000 Amazon affiliates and resellers from The Prosper Convention held their final-night party on the vacant land two years ago. The next TPC is March 12-14 at Las Vegas Convention Center.