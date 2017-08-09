Luxury living on the Strip at Trump International

While Las Vegas has a vibrant local population, it’s often associated with transient visitors, especially along the Las Vegas Strip. Tourists undoubtedly visit the Strip and are entirely unaware that some Las Vegas residents chose to live along the Strip, passing on the many master-planned communities and suburbs. Then they may even wonder, “Where?!”

Trump International Hotel Las Vegas. (Courtesy)

President Donald Trump has been in office now for just over 200 days and even though getting a two-week vacation in New Jersey he’s still in the daily headlines. The constant drumbeat of North Korean war worries, health care and tax law debates and new immigration policies have almost made people forget that in his former life he was a hotel mogul — and here in Las Vegas built the Trump International Hotel directly opposite properties of fellow tycoons Phil Ruffin and Steve Wynn.

Ironically, The Donald is the one without a casino — even though at one time while ruling over Atlantic City he owned several of them. He decided that his “shimmering tower of gold” Las Vegas property needed quiet and calm in the midst of all the mayhem and machinations of the Strip. Perhaps it will be a Western hideout from his Twitter rants against communist dictator Kim Jong-Un.

Nicole Milner-Brown is his vice-president and broker at Trump International Hotel Las Vegas and penned this guest column in my absence.

While Las Vegas has a vibrant local population, it’s often associated with transient visitors, especially along the Las Vegas Strip. Tourists undoubtedly visit the Strip and are entirely unaware that some Las Vegas residents chose to live along the Strip, passing on the many master-planned communities and suburbs. Then they may even wonder, “Where?!”

Amidst all the buzz that personifies the world-famous Strip, there’s an oasis of calm and quiet splendor — Trump International Hotel Las Vegas. The 64-story tower is a condo hotel, giving residents flexibility of ownership as either a primary home, secondary home, or simply as an investment property. Residences can be used as frequently as they like throughout the year, even when taking advantage of the hotel’s rental program amenity. It’s designed this way to offer the best possible options for our owners and guests.

As vice president and broker for Trump International Realty and a native Las Vegan, I am uniquely familiar with the city as both a tourist mecca, as well as a place to live. I’m sure that many Las Vegans can relate. We like all of the excitement that the Strip affords us, however, we also want a place where we can unwind, reflect and find a peaceful balance.

From an outsider’s perspective, I was curious as to why someone would choose to live adjacent to the Strip, and more specifically, this tower. So I decided to take an informal survey of our residents, who chose Trump Las Vegas as a home and to see why they choose to live here.

From the start of my survey, the most frequent answer was that they truly appreciate the amenities and services that the Trump brand promises, and delivers. They want to indulge and feel protected, as well as pampered.

“The level of service here is 100 percent, and that’s 100 percent of the time. It’s never less than that,” one owner shared. The amenities are equal to those in any 5-star hotel worldwide, creating a sense of “everyday” being “a special occasion” to those who live here. “This is a never-ending vacation for us, everything is luxurious and classic. We feel welcomed every time we arrive, and everywhere we go within the property.”

And living so close to the Strip? Location is everything!

Residents often mention our ideal location — being “in the middle of the action,” while also being once removed is a unique aspect to living here. Proximity to the Strip’s offerings provide numerous advantages. Foremost, our extraordinary views showcase the Vegas skyline, and across the street is the Fashion Show Mall, a top destination for visitors’ shopping indulgences. The Fashion Show delivers in every way — 250+ stores, 25 dining options and eight department stores. A whole day is easily spent “spending!”

As a non-gaming property, easy access to gaming is a big plus. Shuttle service to neighboring Wynn/Encore Resorts is provided every 30 minutes. Dining and entertainment options are limitless and just minutes away, making the choice to join in with the festivities, a greatly appreciated luxury.

Our self-contained property offers full-service spa options, opulent amenities and dining for residents and guests alike — a purposeful balance, proven to be successful. With this sense of balance in mind, Trump International’s flexibility of ownership and access, coexist under as a world-renowned real estate brand.

One cannot miss Trump International when visiting Las Vegas — a shimmering tower of gold, gleaming at all hours, reflecting the light and energy of the city. The mystery is that it’s home, an oasis for visitors and residents. It doesn’t get better than that. Survey complete and mystery solved!