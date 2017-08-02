Miracle Mile Shops’ Wendy Albert gives summer fashion tips

There’s no question this has been a brutal summer here in Las Vegas. There seems no respite from 100-plus degree days. Even at nighttime when temperatures dip a few notches on the thermometers it still seems as if there’s no real break from the brutal heat. Is it possible to stay cool — or at least feel cooler — in the August heat? After all, it’s not until Sept. 24 that we start getting down to highs of 96 and then takes until Oct. 15 before we get down to daytime highs of 76 degrees. So be prepared for at least another 10 weeks of scorching daytime temperatures.

Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas is a 200-store indoor mall. (Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Plazza bar in Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood. (Courtesy)

The heat affects us all in many ways. Just imagine what it was like here in Las Vegas when there was no air conditioning a century ago! It’s a wonder anybody ever moved here in the first place!

I turned to my friend, Wendy Albert, the senior director of marketing at the Miracle Mile Shops in Planet Hollywood for some advice on looking hot while staying cool. Here are her tips — and secret fashion advice.

Summertime in Las Vegas means one thing — it’s sizzling outside! With temperatures in the triple-digit degree range, attempting to stay cool while looking hot is the name of the game.

Although I tend to go from air-conditioned locale to air-conditioned locale (be it in my house, car, office, mall, etc.), there are plenty of pool parties, barbecues and outdoor festivities that involve being outside, looking good and striving not to melt. Here are a few suggestions to look as fashionable as possible, all while keeping your cool.

Maxi dresses

These long, flowy dresses are comfortable and breezy thanks to the cottons and gauzy fabrics in which they can be found. A maxi dress can take you from a barbecue to a posh dinner or night out with a simple change of accessories.

Find these at Miracle Mile Shops: BCBGMAXAZRIA, Desigual, Marciano, Marshall Rousso, Urban Outfitters

Shorts

After living in hot climates for most of my life, I realized that I needed to up the ante if I was going to maintain my sanity in the summer. There are shorts versatile enough for the playground and the office (Note: dressy fabrics and a more conservative hemline is the way to go for the workplace … and don’t hesitate to throw on your favorite blazer to make a summertime suit).

Find these at Miracle Mile Shops (for guys and girls): Billabong, Original Penguin, Tommy Bahama, U.S. Polo Assn., White House|Black Market

Cold shoulder tops

These tops are the style right now and great options are available everywhere for any shape or age. It’s an easy way to update your existing wardrobe with an on-trend piece that shows just enough skin for the summer season.

Find these at Miracle Mile Shops: Francesca’s, French Connection, GUESS, H&M, White House|Black Market

Bathing suits

Bathing suits rank right up there with jeans as a girl’s most challenging purchase, and fitting room lighting doesn’t help the situation! Thankfully, technology and design wizards have introduced new fabrics and cuts for all of us. There are many options at Miracle Mile Shops, so stay calm and keep trying on!

Find these at Miracle Mile Shops (for guys and girls): Bikini Bay, House of CB, Original Penguin, PINK, Quiksilver, Tommy Bahama

Shoes

I can go shoe shopping all day long (and often do)! Summer is the perfect excuse (if you need one) to buy new shoes, and I think you should buy multiple! After all, you need a full shoe wardrobe to go with all of the items listed above. A good pair of flip flops, sandals (stacked heels are my personal go-to, right now), wedges and a pair of old-school Adidas Superstars will do the trick.

Find these items at Miracle Mile Shops (for guys and girls): Aldo, Chinese Laundry, Footaction, Steve Madden

Hats/Sunglasses

Aside from being fantastically fashionable, these accessories are like having your own personal umbrella to keep you out of the direct sunlight, and help protect your skin and eyes from harmful UVA/UVB rays. Whether you are looking to promote your favorite team (Golden Knights) or look like you belong on the French Riviera, there are endless options for every outfit.

Find these at Miracle Mile Shops (for guys and girls): Champs, Hattitude, Lids, Oakley, Original Penguin, Solstice Sunglass Boutique, Tommy Bahama

Ponytails/Updos

I have long hair and I’m convinced it adds another 20 degrees to the temperature. There are so many cute hair tricks that look amazing and keep your hair up and off your neck. Miracle Mile Shops features a place that can updo, ponytail, braid and twist hair into a fashionable temperature dropper, and you can watch chick flicks and have a cocktail at the same time! Visit Drybar at Miracle Mile Shops (the only location in Las Vegas) to have them work their magic on you.

Cheers to a chic and cool summer!