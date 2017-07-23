Miss El Tiempo all about belleza

El Tiempo is sashaying into the pageant world with its 2018 Miss El Tiempo Nevada and Miss Teen El Tiempo Nevada pageants. Applications are open now through Sept. 6. El Tiempo and the Las Vegas Review-Journal are organizing the competition, featuring host, Broadway star Ashley Loren.

Miss El Tiempo Nevada crown and sash. Miss Teen El Tiempo Nevada crown and sash. Applications are open for the 2018 Miss El Tiempo Nevada and Miss Teen El Tiempo Nevada pageants through Sept. 6. (Courtesy)

Those crowned 2018 Miss El Tiempo and Miss Teen El Tiempo will automatically compete in the Miss Nevada USA and Miss Nevada Teen USA pageants in November. Winners also will receive a prize package worth more than $1,000 that includes entry fees.

Throughout their reign, Miss El Tiempo and Miss Teen El Tiempo will have the opportunity to make paid appearances representing El Tiempo at the publication’s official events, and Las Vegas Review-Journal and sponsor events. Look forward to seeing these queens in the community at groundbreakings, ribbon-cuttings and parades.

Nevada women and teens who identify as Latina are encouraged to apply and “let their bellezza shine.” Miss contestants (ages 18 to 27) will compete in interview, swimsuit and evening gown. Miss Teen contestants (ages 14 to 18) will compete in interview, fitness and evening gown. Those who apply and qualify by Aug. 6 could win a new pageant gown of their choice.

The 2018 Miss El Tiempo and Miss Teen El Tiempo pageant will be held Oct. 7 at Lowden Theatre at the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, in downtown Las Vegas. Registrations must be received by Sept. 6. Competition applications are open and free at misseltiemponv.com. Contact Aisha Kasmir at 702-383-0486. Follow at @ElTiempoNV