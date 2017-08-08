ad-fullscreen
Robin Leach

Peter Frampton, Steve Miller Band to play Caesars

By Robin Leach Niche Division of Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 8, 2017 - 2:36 pm
 

As The Who take a one-night break from their miniresidency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace two other big-name rockers step onto the stage: Peter Frampton and the Steve Miller Band make the music.

……

A battle with the Bard is on at the Smith Center for Performing Arts. As school-age kids, we sometimes shuddered at the thought of studying the works of William Shakespeare. But at one time in olden day England the playwright was the country’s top entertainer. Now, he’s spoofed in the world’s first musical about a money-hungry theater company run by two brothers, who fight to save its by presenting their sing-along version of Shakespeare.

……

One of the weekly pre-qualifying contests hosted by the Major Series of Putting is held at the TaylorMade Golf Experience in advance of the first finals to be held Aug 25. Two top players will be named this month, September and October and all six will then compete for the $50,000 purse in the Team Championship at the MSOP finals Oct. 27-Nov. 5 just off the Strip on two specially created tented golf courses. It’s the biggest putting tournament in history with $1 million prizes.

……

Rap royal Snoop Dogg plays DJ at the Drai’s Beachclub atop the Cromwell.

……

DJ Konflikt spins the dual decks at the Hyde lounge in the Bellagio.

……

Fergie DJ is behind the wheels of steel at Omnia in Caesars Palace.

 

TOP NEWS
