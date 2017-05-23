Playboy Bunnies and San Francisco 49’ers are headed to Las Vegas

The Playboy Club's Playboy Bunnies in 2003. (Courtesy)

San Francisco 49ers draft picks Reuben Foster and Solomon Thomas stand for photos at a news conference Friday, April 28, 2017, in Santa Clara, California. (Jeff Chiu/The Associated Press)

Celine Dion backstage at The 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

The Bunnies are back! Hugh Hefner’s Playboy Bunnies are returning to Las Vegas and will be on the Strip every Friday starting Memorial Day Weekend and running through Labor Day on Sept. 4.

The bountiful and bodacious beauties will hold court in their trademark, form-fitting Bunny corset uniforms with white collars and bowties, silk ears and white, fuzzy tails at Tao Beach at The Venetian.

For six years, the gorgeous girls were a fixture at The Palms until The Playboy Club closed in 2012, and there were Wicked Whispers + Racy Rumors that they’d have their own The Playboy Club at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Now they’ve landed at The Venetian.

SPORTING WEEKEND

San Francisco 49’ers owner Ed DeBartolo is bringing the team and their families with him for a Las Vegas weekend at Caesars Palace. During his 23 years as owner, the NFL team has won five Super Bowl championships.

CELINE’S GOWN

The angel-winged, pure-white gown that Celine Dion wore at Sunday’s 2017 Billboard Music Awards won raves around the world today, and everybody wanted to know all about it, from the sculptured sleeves and embellished bodice to plunging V-neck.

Celine’s fashion stylist, Law Roach, got the credit for selecting the amazing gown from Stephane Rolland. I saw Celine and Law backstage at The BBMAs at T-Mobile Arena and told her that she looked not only gorgeous, but also magnificent.

Law said it was the first time he had worked with the showstopping gowns of Stephane’s. The design house sent two gowns from its most recent couture collection to Celine, but Law acquired another 13 and had all 15 shipped here for a fitting.

He said: “When I unpacked this, I went, ‘Wow.’ I knew the moment I saw it that it was the dress. If Celine herself was a gown, she would be that gown. It was elegant, strong, sophisticated, dramatic and emotional.”

Law hid it on the rack and let her try on four others before giving her the one. “When I took that one off the rack and handed it to her, she was just like, ‘What is that?’ ” he told Pret A Porter. “She was so excited when she tried it on.

“She walked out of her dressing room and looked in the mirror and was like, ‘Wow.’ I know her face, I know that she really lights up when she really loves something. She was like, ‘No more. This is it.’ It fit perfectly — we didn’t need that many alterations. It was amazing.”

MORE 2017 BBMAs

Did big winner Drake tell Celine backstage that he’s going to get a tattoo of her when he introduced his father to the fellow Canadian artist?

Co-host Vanessa Hudgens wore eight gowns and outfits for her three-hour stint with Ludacris.

2017 Miss America Savvy Shields was joined onstage by “The Bachelorette’s” Rachel Lindsay to present the award for Top Country Song to Florida Georgia Line. Savvy stunned in a sleek Sherri Hill gown with plunging neckline.

FGL celebrated their wins with 20 friends at Tao. The restaurant presented the duo and group with a bottle of champagne and congratulatory dessert platter that lit up the room with sparklers.

Also at Tao, Camila Cabello following her first performance as a solo artist at The BBMAs. To congratulate her team and her, Tao gave her a dessert platter adorned with “No Crying in the Club,” which she posted on Snapchat.

Ashley Tisdale and Lea Michele dined together at Tao and enjoyed satay of seabass and spicy tuna tartare on crispy rice.

And country singer Jake Owen popped into Shake Shack at New York-New York for a double Shack Burger and fries.

