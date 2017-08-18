Q&A with ‘KA’s’ musical conductor

On Aug. 23, “KA” at MGM Grand will celebrate its 6,000th performance. (Erik Stein)

On Aug. 23, “KA” at MGM Grand will celebrate its 6,000th performance. (Erik Stein)

On Aug. 23, “KA” at MGM Grand will celebrate its 6,000th performance. (Erik Stein)

On Aug. 23, “KA” at MGM Grand will celebrate its 6,000th performance. (Erik Stein)

On Aug. 23, “KA” at MGM Grand will celebrate its 6,000th performance. (Erik Stein)

On Aug. 23, “KA” at MGM Grand will celebrate its 6,000th performance. (Erik Stein)

On Aug. 23, “KA” at MGM Grand will celebrate its 6,000th performance. (Erik Stein)

On Aug. 23, “KA” at MGM Grand will celebrate its 6,000th performance. (Erik Stein)

On Aug. 23, “KA” at MGM Grand will celebrate its 6,000th performance. (Erik Stein)

On Aug. 23, “KA” at MGM Grand will celebrate its 6,000th performance. (Erik Stein)

Richard Oberacker, "KA's" musical conductor and band leader

On Aug. 23, “KA” at MGM Grand will celebrate its 6,000th performance. (Erik Stein)

It’s been described as “the most lavish production in the history of Western theater.” It is surely the most technologically advanced. On Aug. 23, “KA” at MGM Grand will celebrate its mindboggling 6,000th performance. To its musical conductor and band leader, Richard Oberacker, it remains a total marvel of theatrical magic. Incredibly, he’s been with “KA” since it began its creation a full year before its Nov. 12, 2004, opening — and he’s never missed one of the 10 weekly shows!

“We’re talking about 14 years, going on 15 years. It has been my life for a very long time, yeah,” he said. “And it’s my second show with the company, actually. I did the launch of one of their big top tours called ‘Dralion,’ back in 1999. I was actually the first American conductor the company ever hired. I did that for three years and I left that to launch the national tour for ‘Lion King’ when they first set that out in New York. And then I got the call to come back into the family with ‘KA.’ “

I sat down with Oberacker for this week’s Q&A feature. m

Q: Everybody thinks they know what an orchestra leader does and everybody knows what a conductor does. What do you do at Cirque for “KA” with the music?

A: I think of it as real-time film scoring. So, “KA”, more than any Cirque show I’ve created, is really like a live film. It follows a very specific story. It’s the same story every night. There isn’t the variance from show to show, or even year to year, that can happen with some of the other Cirque shows.

And so, I’m watching a screen, because I’m several stories below the action down in the very lowest level of the theater in the basement, sub-basement. And I’m watching all the action on a screen, on a high-def camera that I actually have control of so I can see exactly what I need to see. And whatever image I’m looking at, whatever action is happening, I have to make sure that the music follows exactly as if it were a film.

So, night to night, I’m watching the actor and in essence, interacting with them so that the music is perfectly enmeshed in every movement they have. And you know that their movements can be different night to night. And then also, I’m following the mechanics of the set, the mechanics of the show itself, which can add some variance from night to night. There could be some cues that for safety have to change slightly or be slower or faster. And, I’m just making sure the music lines up in such a way the audience has no idea there are any changes happening in the music.

Q: Do you lead the cast? Do they follow you?

A: It’s a combination of things. Predominantly, I follow the cast. I follow the machine because I think the set, the machine itself, is a big member of the cast. And, so I’m following them. But there are moments where they will follow the music. There are moments that are more choreographed to beats, just like in a musical. 5-6-7-8, and they have to follow that exactly. But, for safety reasons and for the fluidity of the image, of it being a film, that’s unfolding in real time. Predominantly, I’m following the action as opposed to the other way around.

Q: In a sense — I’m being a little bit cheeky — but how do you not get bored night after night playing the same piece of music? It’s like putting a quarter in the jukebox and always playing the same tune like “Groundhog Day.”

A: Yeah. A couple of things go into that. First of all, there are just enough variances night to night because of safety and timing that I really do have to stay on the ball and I have to be very connected to all aspects of the show. I mean not only do I have to know the actor I’m looking at, where the acrobats are moving, what the actors are doing, what’s happening in the scene work; but I also have to know all the basics of the technical moves that are happening.

I fully understand and am aware of every method moves, every platform that moves, the safety involved in what has to happen before a platform can move. So that I sort of have this complete global image in my mind as the show is happening of things that I actually can’t even see on my camera, so that I’m prepared for any eventuality.

So the amount of brain space that I’m using in real time — to make sure that the music is doing what it needs to do — it’s very difficult to get bored with because it’s mentally and emotionally very, very demanding.

The other side to that is I’m actually trained as an actor. My degree is in dramatic performance from the Conservatory in Cincinnati. And so, to that degree — not because I wanted to be an actor — but because I understand that as a conductor and as a writer everything really follows the same principles that an actor follows.

My job really night to night with each show at Cirque is I’m a scene partner with the whole show in essence. I’m responding the way an actor does in a scene. I’m giving back. I’m receiving. I’m listening. I’m responding in real time as truthfully and honestly as an actor would. And so, just like any actor that’s been trained to do a long line of a Broadway show, for example, a year or two years, even longer, I’m using in a lot of ways the same technique, by just believing as an actor would believe this is the first time that this has happened.

Q: Six thousand shows is an awesome number. Does it seem like 6,000? Does it ever get repetitive — boring?

A: No, it doesn’t. I happened to be one of those people in the industry that has the DNA to be able to do all modes of shows. All of the jobs that I’ve had I’ve stuck with them for fairly long periods of time. Obviously, this is the longest I’ve ever been with a show. I just turned out that in my DNA to be able to go a long distance. And part of that is not thinking about the number. I tend to sort of — my reference actor-speak, you know you’re in the moment. You’re doing it for the first time. So when you think about that and you sort of just approach each time as a new fresh start, the time doesn’t factor into it.

And the other thing, is I maintain a pretty busy life outside of the building. I maintain my own projects and my own writing. And that balance between my own personal creativity and the consistency of “KA” is a great recipe for artistic health and sanity over the long haul.

Q: Yes, and congratulations as one of those projects is “Bandstand on Broadway.”

A: Yes, it is. I was able to be able to turn out the 10 shows a week on “KA” and also be able to develop and get a show on Broadway. And part of that is due to the consistency of “KA,” the predictability of that schedule and the reliability of that schedule. And also, the generosity of the company. I think they understand that it’s important to my artistic health to have my own creativity. And I think they’re very smart to know that having artists, in whatever department, music, or acrobats, or administrative, for example, can have other artistic outlets that they can feed. That only helps the company’s profile.

If the company were full of people that did nothing but lived down in some basement somewhere and only did Cirque, as opposed to being out in the world and developing their gifts and developing their brand that feeds into the bigger brand of Cirque, the company would not be as rich as it is. And I don’t mean rich, financially, but rich artistically and broadly. I think they’ve now come to understand that they pride themselves on having people who are out in other aspects of the industry doing many different things and bringing that knowledge and expertise and those rewards back into the company, which I do.

It’s not something that I’m running out and doing and then using Cirque as a platform to run away and do my own stuff. I view them as completely enmeshed and in a lot of ways one can’t survive without the other, as far as I’m concerned.

Q: Previews for “KA” began November 26, 2004, and the premiere was Feb. 3, 2005. How have you found the show changed? Musically, as the leader and conductor, how have you found the show change in 13 years?

A: I would say — and having been a part of another Cirque show, that underwent an enormous amount of change — I would say in … within the framework and reference of the world of Cirque, “KA” has not changed that much. And I would say that that’s due principally to … the credit goes to Robert Lepage. “KA” was the first show Robert did with Cirque. He came from the world of filmmaking and opera and avant garde theater. He’s a writer, a director and an actor. And up to that point with the company, they had worked with a very different breed of creator and a very different breed of director/writers. But Robert very clearly saw a very specific story, with very specific story beats and structures. And he thought very carefully and very globally about how to work his magic and how to bring to life his very specific vision.

This is a man that directs for awesome companies all over the world. He is at the height of his game. And so the thought that he put into the show, for the longevity of the show, really it can’t be over-emphasized. It’s really because of his mind and his forethought that we were not in any sense … and to this day are not in any sense in chaos or, “Oh, let’s totally throw this scene out and let’s totally make the change like that.” The bones of the show always remain the same. So because of that, my job as shepherding and the keeper of the keys of the score, has remained very steady with very little variance.

Now that being said, within the scenes that Robert set up, he left room for growth from the actors for some improv, for development of clarification of the story, for new comedy. Those kinds of things that would happen on any play that has a nice long story with very talented actors would continue a search for deeper and deeper meaning.

So that means the show has gotten richer and more detailed. But those kinds of details don’t really affect what I have to do in the broader sense. They can affect some tempos. They can affect a couple of little accents to the dashes and maybe add a repeat of eight bars here or cut 16 bars there if they want to tighten up a scene. But on a global scale, there’s been very, very little change, which actually makes me happy. It’s the consistency that I really like and maintaining the truth of the original vision.

Q: When I think of “KA,” I think of the climbing acrobats up there on the sloping wall. I think of the wheel of death. What are your favorite scenes or sequences in the show after 14 years?

A: We call the number “Climb.” Some people call it the “Human Plinko.” It’s where the deck for the first climb is really showing you all that it’s capable of, where it’s spinning, and having that battle where they’re chasing on the wall and arrows are being fired and they become the pegs that they can swing on. And the whole thing becomes the giant Plinko board. I think that that’s probably some of like best eight minutes of theater almost anywhere on the planet. I think the scope and scale of what is happening technologically, acrobatically, artistically, imaginatively and musically is unparalleled really. I mean you have moments in theater and opera happening around the world that have elements that are breathtaking. To bring that much at one time of all these different elements happening, I think it’s pretty unbeatable.

And I think also the beginning of telling the audience what they’re in for, is when the beach scene where you see the deck full of sand and you know things are coming up out of the sand. You’re not sure how deep the sand is — an incredible illusion. The thought that went into how that actually happens is unbelievable. But then that moment when the deck starts lifting for the first time and dumping the sand, it’s so breathtaking and surprising, and just a stroke of genius really, as a way to tell the audience in a very dramatic way, this stage that you think you know what it can do is about to do things that you can’t dream of. And then that moment leads you into the “Climb,” which finishes with the deck at a 90-degree angle that’s high up into the height of the stage as possible.

So Robert is doing so many things there. He’s showing you the technological achievement that they’ve dreamed up. He’s showing you the acrobatic achievements they have. There are projection issues that are happening on the deck that are so complicated. Technology that was developed for “KA” that in a lot of ways is now on your iPhone, was all originally developed with “KA.” It really does … I would say that sequence, from the end of beach to the end of climb, which climb, it’s about maybe a nine minute sequence, nine- to 10- minute sequence, is in a lot of ways the heart and soul of what they’ve achieved; what the company’s achieved, what the designers have achieved, what Robert originally dreamed up in his genius mind. I think that to me is the heart and soul of the show.

Q: Richard, I’m guessing on opening night there were a lot of high fives about what you’d pulled off. Are there still high fives every now and again?

A: Oh absolutely. I mean it’s … Again, to reference the technology, the technological achievement. What they’ve actually achieved to make that theater and that environment function, is really unbelievable. And there are nights where things go a little bit wrong. Now mostly they will go wrong because of the safety issues. Something will be slightly out of place or an acrobat will take a little bit longer, and so there’s a whole pipeline of things that have to happen, safety mechanisms that have to happen so that everyone in this very dangerous environment is as safe as humanly possible in the moment.

So there are times where we will have to stall or the brakes will have to be put on and everything will have to be checked out and made sure that it’s safe to continue onto the next move. And when you’re dealing with such an enormous machine, that can sometimes create some fairly long delays. And these always happen in front of an audience. And this is not a show where you can just bring down the house curtain and say, “Ladies and gentleman, we’re gonna take a two-minute break here while we fix such and such.”

And this happens … These delays and these safety concerns and the mindfulness of the artists happen in real time in front of an audience and nothing stops. And so, for us as a band, and this can happen in small ways or in large ways several times a week, we have to make sure that the music sounds as if it was always planned that way. So if we’re repeating something or we have to add bars very quickly or elongate a solo or do a little improv to cover something, we have to do it in a way that the audience is not let on to the fact this wasn’t the way it’s intended to be every night.

Those moments, some of them can be pretty harrowing and exciting in a way, you know, because suddenly at the drop of a hat you’re asked to create something new in the moment. And I would say nine times out of 10, those turn out to be very fun, for us musically and it’s fun to fool the audience and we have a great technical team and a light/stage management team that can help the illusion that a mistake is not a mistake. It’s actually what you were intended to see and what you paid a great deal of money to see…… those moments, there are a lot of high five moments because of those types of things.

Q: So the band plays on and the audience doesn’t even realize you’ve covered up something that’s gone wrong.

A: Exactly right. and sometimes, Robin, they can be really extraordinary moments. You know if there’s a delay in the deck moving, for example, you know, what we can do … some of the tricks we have up our sleeve, is we can create tension in the score so it feels — it doesn’t feel like dead air, it feels like we’re building toward something, so that when the deck finally does move, then we can actually add some more drama to the moment where the deck is moving and the music lines up with it to give it even more punch. And so there have been times where we’ve had delays on the deck moving, for example, up into a 90 … you know at the end of climb, where we’ve been able to punch that up and it gets applause because it builds up and then there’s sort of release of the climax.

So, yeah, sometimes a mistake can turn out to be something that’s really pretty thrilling. The audience has no idea that it was a one off.

“KA” is a monument to man’s ability to dream that. I think that it is an unbelievable tribute to imagination and then a team of people working at incredible excellence to bring … to make the impossible happen. It’s an engineering feat, the likes of which really haven’t been replicated on any other live performance ever. It’s, I think in a lot of ways, technologically, a lot of the computing engineering that’s going on, the skill set that goes into it, clearly in terms of the interactive/digital/video that’s happening, the acrobatics. I think that it’s just one of the most imaginative experiences you can have.

The bottom line, if I were reviewing it, I would also say, this is like a film, like a summer blockbuster, that could only be done with computer generated imagery — you’re looking at images that could only be done if it were a film, using CGI. Yet, it’s actually happening in front of you for the very first time. I mean it’s really happening in front of you.

It’s not CGI though. Those people are really doing that. Those people are really floating in mid-air. Those people are really walking at a 90-degree angle on a surface that is responding to the movement of their feet with a digital imagery. It’s really remarkable and I think it’s just such a tribute to brain power, human brain power. Putting themselves in a room and not letting themselves out of that room until they figured out how to engineer these images and make them safe and make them replicable 10 times a week.

Q: Are you pleased you were there on day one, and do we still see you there, after another 6,000 shows?

A: I am extremely pleased that I was there on day one, incredibly. It’s funny because I had … having been the first American conductor for the company back in the late 1990’s was a very big deal, you know that looks good on a resume. And so I had the credit. And when I left to do “Lion King,” that was another very, very big thing to do and I was extremely happy doing “Lion King.” It still to this day remains the juggernaut piece of theater around the world.

So when Cirque called me to do this new show, I was actually very resistant. I said there’s no reason for me to do it. I’ve done Cirque. I’m now part of the biggest theatrical phenomenon, why would I leave “Lion King” to do this? And we talked for many months, actually, I talked to a lot of different people in the company. And the truth of the matter is they wouldn’t tell me what the show was because it was such a secret. They were very hesitant to tell anybody who wasn’t all ready on the inside what it was they were doing.

And I finally put my foot down. I said, “If you want me to do this project, you have to tell me why I should give up Julie Taymor’s “Lion King” to do your Cirque show. What is it that you are hiding? What is it? You have to give me a reason to leave this job and come work for you again.” And finally a very trusted friend, somebody I’d worked on “Dralion,” said, “OK, I will tell you the following.” And he laid it out. He said, “This is what we’re gonna do. This is what the set does. This is what the story is.” And I kind of couldn’t believe my ears. I was just like, Holy hell, woman, no wonder you’re not telling anybody, cause if you can pull this off, nobody will have seen anything like this ever and they will never see anything like it again. And so that was the day that I said yes.

And that was when the clock began. A year of like, OK, we really have to be able to pull this off. So, to cycle back to your question, to be there on that opening night, when they really pulled it off, and this company presented to an audience for the first time, the grandeur, the overwhelming spectacle that is “KA,” to be a part of that and to be in charge of the heart and soul, the sonic pulse of that machine, is really one of the things I’m most proud of in my life.

Yes, I do hope to be here for 6,000 more if they’ll have me. I hope that Cirque and I can continue this crazy marriage we’ve had for so many years — for many, many more years.