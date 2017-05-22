Rascal Flatts moves onto the Strip with residency at The Venetian

Jay DeMarcus, Gary LeVox and Joe Don Rooney of Rascal Flatts walk The Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Glenn Pinkerton/ Las Vegas News Bureau)

They’re coming back. After two successful mini-residency runs at The Joint at The Hard Rock Hotel, country hit-makers Rascal Flatts is moving on up to the Strip for their third time’s a charm return to Las Vegas.

The bestselling country vocal group of the last decade, Rascal Flatts will headline a limited engagement, “A Night to Shine,” in the former “Phantom — the Las Vegas Spectacular” theater at The Venetian from October 6-7, 11, 13-14, 18 and 20-21.

Gary LeVox, the group’s lead vocalist, talked about the change of venue from The Joint to the Venetian Theater in a news release: “Las Vegas just keeps pulling us back in. Our previous two residencies were such an amazing experience and opportunity to connect with our fans on a more intimate level.

“I think moving over to The Venetian will provide a totally different setting and fan experience that we’re really excited about!” With only 1,800 seats, The Venetian Theater will give fans a rare opportunity to see Rascal Flatts in an intimate venue in the heart of the Strip. Check out our Q+A with guitarist Jon Don Rooney in February 2016.

The theater is tailor-made for superstar music engagements, having hosted a number of other global entertainment icons including Diana Ross, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, The Judds, Willie Nelson and The Moody Blues, as well as Il Divo’s upcoming engagement in September.

Rascal Flatts fan club members will have access to a presale beginning at 10 a.m. today. Tickets for the 8 p.m. shows starting at $49 (plus applicable fees) go on sale to the public June 2 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at any box office at The Venetian or The Palazzo and online at Venetian.com and Ticketmaster.com. VIP packages with meet-and-greets also will be available.