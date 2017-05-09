Shania Twain on ‘Today’ on June 16; Celine’s ‘Heart’ turns 20

Shania Twain. (CMT)

Superstar Shania Twain, who headlined at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, is appearing on NBC’s “Today” on June 16 for its summer music series and will sing her new single “Life’s About to Get Good.”

It’s the first single from her upcoming album, her first in 15 years, and NBC has unveiled it as the soundtrack for its Winter Olympics promotions. Shania recently performed the song as a headliner at Stagecoach in Indio, California.

And it was 20 years ago that, as part of the “Titanic” soundtrack, Colosseum headliner Celine Dion introduced the world to “My Heart Will Go On.” She celebrates its anniversary performing it at The Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena and airing on ABC on May 21.

“This song means a lot to me, and it has played such a huge role in my career,” Celine told Billboard. “I’m so grateful to the late James Horner and to Will Jennings for writing it and creating the opportunity for me to be part of ‘Titanic,’ an amazing film whose legacy will continue for generations to come. It’s a great honor to have the opportunity to perform it.”

“My Heart Will Go On” hit No. 1 on numerous charts shortly after its release, including The Hot 100. It went on to win the Oscar and Golden Globe for Best Original Song and picked up Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Celine keeps it as a centerpiece of her hit Colosseum spectacular when she, in a flowing blue gown, is raised on a platform, then surrounded by gallons of water that fall down to form a cylinder around her.

HER NAME IS DITA

Iconic striptease artist Dita Von Teese is bringing her touring show “The Art of the Teese” to House of Blues at Mandalay Bay on July 10. “I have a show-stopping, diverse cast of the creme de la creme of modern burlesque stars who elate and inspire in an opulent and riotous spectacle that is not to be missed,” said Dita in an email.

Dita plans a new version of her iconic “Martini Glass” routine, which features a beautiful, new champagne glass crystalized from top to bottom with more than 250,000 Swarovski crystals. Dita also will debut a costume for the routine featuring recently added male dancers.

The other new acts include “Lazy,” an act only performed at The Crazy Horse Paris (including new costuming from British designer Jenny Packham); an all-new, ballet-themed act, “Swan Lake Stripteese”; plus a revitalization of her “Cowgirl Act” with her sexy male “Vontourage.” An eclectic supporting cast of today’s brightest stars of burlesque will join her onstage.

VETERAN MAGIC MAN

Planet Hollywood headliner magician Murray Sawchuck recruited 92-year-old magician Marvyn Roy, aka Mr. Electric, for his latest YouTube video, and the veteran proved that he’s still got the dexterity to fool the younger prestidigitators — even really close up to the camera.

FREAK ACCIDENT

Oscar-winning actor and Las Vegas resident Nicolas Cage is home after suffering a broken ankle on the Budapest, Hungary, set of his new film “211.” He was rushed to a hospital, but doctors recommended that he get additional treatment in Los Angeles. He is under order for two weeks’ rest before returning to shoot. Nic plays a police officer in the film who helps stop a bank heist.

DINNER MAGIC

Close-up magician David Blaine had dinner with friends at Lavo at The Palazzo and captivated the room by performing card tricks in the middle of the Italian restaurant for guests and employees. David spent 20 minutes wowing with card magic before his group and he enjoyed a one-pound meatball, charred octopus, Chilean sea bass, Branzino panzanella and more.

