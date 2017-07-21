SNL guitarist Jared Scharff visits ‘Sex Tips’ at Paris

Former Playboy reality starlet Kendra Wilkinson and “Queer Eye” actor Jai Alexander are taking their roles in the “Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man” show at the Paris seriously.

Jared Scharff, the guitar player from "Saturday Night Live" visited Kendra Wilkinson and "Queer Eye" actor Jai Alexander during a performance of "Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man" show at Paris Las Vegas. (X Burlesque)

Now that they’ve agreed to extend the hit production contracts through to year-end, Kendra and Jai took their pal, Jared Scharff, the guitar player from “Saturday Night Live” to the sizzling X Burlesque show at the Flamingo’s Bugsy’s showroom.

After the stocking clad temptresses finished their steamy numbers the trio posed with producers Angela and Matt Stabile and their dancers for an on-stage souvenir photo.