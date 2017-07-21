ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Robin Leach

SNL guitarist Jared Scharff visits ‘Sex Tips’ at Paris

By Robin Leach Niche Division of Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 21, 2017 - 10:30 am
 

Former Playboy reality starlet Kendra Wilkinson and “Queer Eye” actor Jai Alexander are taking their roles in the “Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man” show at the Paris seriously.

Now that they’ve agreed to extend the hit production contracts through to year-end, Kendra and Jai took their pal, Jared Scharff, the guitar player from “Saturday Night Live” to the sizzling X Burlesque show at the Flamingo’s Bugsy’s showroom.

After the stocking clad temptresses finished their steamy numbers the trio posed with producers Angela and Matt Stabile and their dancers for an on-stage souvenir photo.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like