Tiger Jam in Las Vegas; Jewel at ‘Mystere’; Vinnie Paul at Golden Tiki

Darius Rucker and Kate Upton at 2017 Tiger Jam at MGM Grand in Las Vegas. (Powers Imagery)

Kate Upton and Phil Hellmuth at 2017 Tiger Jam at MGM Grand in Las Vegas. (Powers Imagery)

2017 Tiger Jam at MGM Grand in Las Vegas. (Powers Imagery)

Kate Upton at 2017 Tiger Jam at MGM Grand in Las Vegas. (Powers Imagery)

Darius Rucker performs during 2017 Tiger Jam at MGM Grand in Las Vegas. (Powers Imagery)

Brian Dewhurst celebrates his 85th birthday at Cirque du Soleil's "Mystere" at T.I. on Monday, May 22, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Fred Morledge/FM Photo)

Brian Dewhurst, with Jewel and her son, celebrates his 85th birthday at Cirque du Soleil's "Mystere" at T.I. on Monday, May 22, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Fred Morledge/FM Photo)

The Tiger Woods Foundation returned here for the 19th Annual Tiger Jam at MGM Grand, with proceeds from the sold-out, two-day charity event helping underserved students with the ability to exceed any and all expectations.

Tiger Jam kicked off at Shadow Creek Golf Course with professional golfer Paige Spiranac, 2015 Miss America Kira Kazantsev, rocker Kid Rock and Los Angeles Clippers star Chris Paul joining guests.

Tiger’s Poker Night at Whiskey Down at MGM Grand was MC’d by poker legend Phil Hellmuth with participants Chris, supermodel Kate Upton, Japanese music star Gackt and pro players Daniel Negreanu, Maria Ho, Daniel Weinman, David Williams, Scotty Nguyen, Mike Sexton and Tony Dunst.

Also taking part, World Poker Tour anchor Lynn Gilmartin, businessman, TV personality and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, Sevendust drummer Morgan Rose, Kid Rock and Wesley Bryan. Scott was Tiger’s Poker Night professional champion.

The second day of festivities was hosted by Kate, who played a video from Tiger, who assured guests that he would be back in 2018 after his recent surgery. Auctioneer Jake Parnell co-hosted the live auction as “The Bachelor” and “The Twins: Happily Ever After” reality-TV stars Haley and Emily Ferguson of Las Vegas presented items and experiences.

After the bidding, country star Darius Rucker performed an intimate poolside concert of his Hootie & The Blowfish and solo hits, including “If I Told You,” “Let Her Cry,” “Only Wanna Be With You” and “Wagon Wheel,” ending with an homage to Prince with “Purple Rain.” The after-party at Topgolf included a mermaid and bubble contortionist.

Jewel attended Cirque du Soleil’s “Mystere” at T.I. and wished Brian Dewhurst, who plays the clown “Brian Le Petit,” a Happy Birthday. Brian, the oldest performer in the production, celebrated his 85th birthday backstage with cast members, Jewel and her son post-show enjoying chocolate cake by Freed’s Bakery of Las Vegas.

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak also attended “Mystere.”

The Golden Tiki in Chinatown added to its Cabinet of Curiosities this week by unveiling Vinnie Paul’s shrunken head. Managing Partner Branden Powers and “America’s Got Talent” contestant The Baron of the Universe presented the honor to the ex-Pantera member and Hellyeah co-founder.

It took four weeks to craft Vinnie’s shrunken head, which now joins those of Carrot Top, Frank Marino and yours truly.