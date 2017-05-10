Today in Las Vegas: San Gennaro Feast begins at Craig Ranch Park

The San Gennaro Feast in 2016. (El Tiempo)

TODAY IN LAS VEGAS

For the 38th year, The San Gennaro Feast returns for five days through Sunday at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas. The memory of the late Tony Sacca will be honored tonight by The Sacca Band, Kelly Clinton-Holmes, Denise Clemente and Sam Riddle. Also in the lineup: The Lon Bronson Band, Philly Cuzz, “MJ Live” and more, plus fireworks at 9 p.m. Sunday.

More than 70 restaurants are serving Italian and international foods, and there are amusement rides, games and a petting zoo. This is the biggest Italian food-and-music festival held bi-annually in honor of The Patron Saint of Naples.

C.J. Simmons headlines Gilley’s Saloon & Dance Hall at T.I.

DJ Ikon slays at 1 OAK at The Mirage.

DJ Darkerdaze brings the gloom at Chateau at Paris Las Vegas.

And DJ Five counts ’em down at Light at Mandalay Bay.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

The Forum Shops of Caesars Palace, with those still-amazing curved escalators, celebrates its 25th anniversary, and employees and stores from that May 11, 1992, opening day will be recognized with commemorative keepsakes.

The four days of Helldorado complete with PBR’s “Last Cowboy Standing” begin at Las Vegas Village opposite The Luxor and Mandalay Bay.

Scott Alexander and his band kick off a three-night run at Gilley’s.

Steel Panther prowls like uncaged animals at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

Brand Steakhouse at Monte Carlo serves its last meal and closes to make way for the transformation into MGM Park Hotel.

DJ Tiesto makes the magic at Hakkasan at MGM Grand.

DJ Esco is behind the wheels of steel at Drai’s atop The Cromwell.

DJ Chuckie spins the 1’s and 2’s at Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas.

And DJ Five counts the action at Tao at The Venetian.