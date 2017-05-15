Tonight in Las Vegas: ‘Mondays Dark’ at The Space; Dash Berlin at Marquee

Mark Shunock celebrates the grand opening of The Space, the new home of "Mondays Dark," on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

DJ Dash Berlin. (Courtesy)

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

Mark Shunock’s charity show “Mondays Dark” with Las Vegas performers is themed “The Pop Princesses” to raise money on their night off from work to fund the nonprofit Andson educational organization here that empowers through its academic, homework help, tutoring and financial literacy programs.

BBC America’s cameras for its new series “Top Gear America” film at Speed Vegas for the next three days with actor William Fichtner, drag racer Anton Brown, British automotive journalist Tom “Wookie” Ford, The Stig and celebrity guests.

Celebrate the double-album release of “Carry on Carrion” by The Big Friendly Corporation at Vinyl Monday at CraftHaus Brewery.

Tony Marques plays country at Third Street Stage at Fremont Street.

Tyler James and The Elvis Memphis Experience headline nearby First Street Stage.

Dash Berlin is at the wheels of steel at Marquee at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

RL Grime spins the 1’s and 2’s at XS at Encore.

And DJ Shift is the star of the Flawless Monday party at Jewel at Aria.

TOMORROW‘S TEASES

The Academy of Nevada Ballet Theatre’s pre-professional dance program students present show-tunes galore in “Night on Broadway” at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

Restaurateur Danny Meyer, who grew his hot dog cart in NYC into a restaurant chain of 130 Shake Shacks (and counting), publishes his debut Shake Shack cookbook locally at his eateries at New York-New York and Downtown Summerlin.

The annual Board of Directors dinner of our beloved charity group Opportunity Village is at The Palazzo Ballroom.

And Omnia at Caesars Palace features Steve Aoki and celebrates the second anniversary of Wild at Heart, the nightclub inside a nightclub, with a surprise guest performer.