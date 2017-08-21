TONIGHT’S TIPS — AUG. 21

The topless temptresses of “Sexxy” at the Westgate keep their swimsuits and shorts on to host the Modelo Monday party at the hotel’s Playground pool.

The celebration of the 500th performance and second year of "Sexxy" at Westgate on May 8 in Las Vegas. The topless temptresses hosted the Modelo Monday party at the hotel’s Playground pool. (Erik Kabik)

The excitement surrounding the eclipse is over!

Mark Shunock presents his Monday’s Dark charity fundraiser show with Vegas entertainers at The Space community theater.

DJ Shift takes a graveyard turn to host the Flawless Monday party at Jewel nightclub in Aria.

RL Grime spins the 1s and 2s at the XS nightclub in Steve Wynn’s Encore.

DJ Vice is behind the wheels of steel at Marquee nightclub in The Cosmopolitan.