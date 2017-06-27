TONIGHT’S TIPS: European magician David Goldrake premieres new residency at Trop

Known as “The International Man of Mystery,” David Goldrake is an illusionist who speaks seven languages and promises to defy the laws of time and physics in front of audiences. He’s played to more than 20 million people with standing ovations in over 20 countries.

Latin American heart-throb Ricky Martin returns to his “All In” residency at the Park Theater at Monte Carlo through Sunday. Now we are all “Livin’ La Vida Loca.”

Tony Marques and his band entertain at the free-admission Party in the Park outside the T-Mobile Arena on the plaza between the Monte Carlo and New York-New York hotels.

DJ Nervo is behind the dual decks at the Omnia nightclub in Caesars Palace.

Chef Brian Howard had no time to throw a grand opening of his new Sparrow + Wolf restaurant in Chinatown because he’s been inundated with reservations keeping him busy nightly. So, he’s going straight to a grand thank-you party with cocktails served by his bartender Cody Fredrickson.