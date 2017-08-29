TONIGHT’S TIPS: ‘Fear the Walking Dead Survival’ attraction opens

It’s the grand opening of “Fear the Walking Dead Survival” at the Fremont Street Experience with celebrities from the award-winning AMC show.The multisensory, zombie-themed attraction at the base of the SlotZilla Tower will have a “bloody red” carpet for the dignitaries, including Mayor Carolyn Goodman.

Cliff Curtis as Sean, Kim Dickens as Miranda and Frank Dillane as Nick in "Fear the Walking Dead." (Courtesy, AMC)

Join the cast of Michael Jackson’s “One” show for its free fifth annual birthday bash at Mandalay Bay for slices of cake to celebrate the birth date of the King of Pop, which is the same as mine! There will be a never-before-seen, one-time only performance to Michael’s “Blood on the Dance Floor.” Michael’s designer and dresser for 25 years, Michael Bush, will attend the birthday cake reception to sign copies of his book. Fans will get a rare peek of the cast rehearsing for the evening performance. Michael would have turned 58 today.

……

……

Vegas tattoo artists Clean Rock One and Aaron Is compete with Christian Buckingham and Noerlin Wheeler on the next episode of “Ink Master” on Spike TV for the $200,000 prize.

……

Set It Off, Patent Pending and Simple Plan celebrating its 15th anniversary with this No Pads, No Helmets tour stop blow the roof off the Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq.

……

DJ duo Nervo, the sisters from Down Under, spin the 1s and 2s at Omnia nightclub in Caesars Palace.

……

DJ Hollywood is in the spotlight at the Dorsey in The Venetian.