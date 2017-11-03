Vegas Cares, ‘Soul Train’ and bull riders on tap for weekend

The three-hour Vegas Cares show on Nov. 5 at The Venetian Theater is a $30 bonanza with more than 40 Vegas stars performing and presenting in a benefit for the victims and fallen from the Oct. 1 gun massacre.

• The three-hour Vegas Cares show on Nov. 5 at The Venetian Theater is a $30 bonanza with more than 40 Vegas stars performing and presenting in a benefit for the victims and fallen from the Oct. 1 gun massacre. New resident and the star of the next Cirque du Soleil “One Night for One Drop” production, Jewel headlines the show with Rt 91 Harvest Festival country star Elvis Monroe.

But there’s also Miss Universe, Miss USA and Miss Nevada ahead of their 66th Miss Universe pageant here on Nov. 26 and the first reunion of the gorgeous “Jubilee” dancers since their 35-year long show shuttered in February of 2016. The iconic showgirls are bringing out their sequins and feathered headdresses for a high-kick lineup to Elvis Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas.”

Not only that, but pop princess Britney Spears has created a special painting for auction to benefit the families of the fallen and the injured victims. Also appearing, are Siegfried & Roy, Terry Fator, Lance Burton, “Absinthe” skating siblings Billy and Emily England, Mike Tyson, Brad Garrett, Pia Zadora, Rich Little, Cindy and Carlos Santana, The Tenors of Rock, Tom Green, Penn & Teller and the casts of “Baz,” “Australian BeeGees,” the “Chippendales,” plus members of our heroic new Golden Knights ice hockey team.

There will be video messages from Criss Angel, David Copperfield and Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons. Another set of male stars will form a chorale under the leadership of music director Keith Thompson, former orchestra conductor of the “Jersey Boys” and the chorale of female stars will be led by pianist Bill Fayne.

Four-hundred doctors, nurses and first responders will attend and be saluted by the starry lineup in what’s an unprecedented production in the history of Las Vegas entertainment. Tickets are on sale at The Venetian box office.

• Top black entertainers will be featured at Sunday’s “Soul Train Awards” show at The Orleans Arena. If you don’t have tickets yet, don’t fret because its being taped for BET television airing on Nov. 26. But the live show shouldn’t be missed. Just hours before the presentations, a host of new performers have been added to the lineup including Method Man, Keyshia Cole, Le’Andrea Johnson, Ledisi and Ro-James. They join Toni Braxton, Tamar Braxton, Tank, SWV and 112 who had already agreed to perform. Presenters include Bell Biv Devoe, Deon Cole and Sevyn Streeter with legendary Erykah Badu as show host.

This is the best in Soul, rhythm and blues and hip-hop from legends to the next generation. Four-time Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter and Godmother of Soul, Erykah Badu, will return to the Las Vegas stage for the third time, to host, write and produce the show. Multiplatinum and seven-time Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter, artist, actress and producer Toni Braxton will receive the coveted Legend Award. And Grammy award-nominated, multiplatinum, female R&B trio SWV will be honored with the third annual Lady of Soul Award.

Solange leads the roster with seven total nominations, including Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, highly coveted Video of the Year and Song of the Year for hit single “Cranes in the Sky.”

Bruno Mars follows with six total nominations, including two nominations for Song of the Year for his hit single “That’s What I Like,” and Album/Mixtape of the Year for “24K Magic.”

DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller also received multiple nominations this year including Video of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Collaboration.

• Earlier this week, I told you about 13-year-old Darci Lynne, who won the million-dollar grand prize on the 12th season of “America’s Got Talent.” She appears tonight (Oct. 3) and through Sunday at Planet Hollywood. “AGT” was the No. 1 show of the season in the cruel ratings world — the most-watched season ever with an average of 16 million viewers per episode and chalking up more than 2.6 billion views across social media. “AGT” has always discovered amazing acts from the Las Vegas area and auditions for the next season will be coming to the Strip on Dec. 13. If you believe you are unique register at AGTauditions.

• There’s breaking news today. Legendary rock icon Rod Stewart will return for new dates at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace in June.

• Tickets will go on sale Nov 10 for music sensation Pitbull’s return to Planet Hollywood with new Mr. Worldwide/Mr. 305 shows in January, April and May.

• Boyz II Men keep going into the New Year at The Mirage with January and February and again in April from April 6 through April 27.

• Last year’s Rookie of the Year, Jess Lockwood, who was shut out then (0-5), has proved that in just 12 months he has become a fearsome force to reckon with. The 20-year-old surged right to the top with the No. 1 ranking in the Professional Bull Riders World Finals last night (Nov. 2) at the T-Mobile Arena. Jess is now a perfect 2-for-2 and is leading the most prestigious event in bull riding, which runs here through Sunday. With his ninth round victory of the season, Jess earned $35,000 and 300 world points. He’d already become the world’s top cowboy until mid-February when he was sidelined for five events after tearing his groin at Arlington’s Iron Cowboy — and is riding here with his body encased in ice!

But it’s a very narrow lead: No. 2 rider Derek Kolbaba is just 22.5 points behind him when they do battle again tonight (Nov. 3) in Round 3 starting tonight (Nov. 3) on the CBS Sports Network at 7 p.m. local time. The Mirage headliner Terry Fator is set to sing the National Anthem at one of the weekend events. And our thanks to contributing photographer Tom Donoghue for his amazing gallery of last night’s ringside action photos.

So, its time to “ride ‘em cowboy’ and head out of the chute atop the bucking bronco to score points with this week’s edition of the Royal Robin Rundown:

NOV. 3

• Tony Bennett at Wynn Las Vegas for two days.

• Elton John at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for two days.

• Santana at House of Blues all weekend.

• “America’s Got Talent” with winner Darci Lynne at Planet Hollywood all weekend.

• Bret Michaels at Hard Rock Hotel.

• Bayside at Vinyl in the Hard Rock.

• The Tenors at Green Valley Ranch Resort.

• “Live and Let Die,” Paul McCartney tribute at The Orleans.

• Action Bronson at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq.

• Vanessa LeGrand at South Point.

• Wes Winters at South Point for two days.

• Jay & The Americans at Golden Nugget.

• Larry Gatlin & The Gatlin Brothers at South Point showroom all weekend.

COMEDY

• Rita Rudner at Red Rock Resort for two nights.

• Bill Engvall at Treasure Island.

• The Dirty at South Point.

• Jon Lovitz & Dana Carvey’s final 2017 residency show at The Foundry in SLS.

• “The Sinatra Stories: Evening of Laughter with Tom Dreesen” at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center.

• Tim Allen at The Mirage for two days.

SPECIAL NOTE

Tickets on sale:

• Shopkins Live! at Cox Pavilion at UNLV Feb. 2.

• Sebastian Maniscalco at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace April 15.

• First-year birthday party celebrating RTC Bike Share at downtown Container Park all weekend.

• Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Golf at TPC Summerlin all weekend.

• Top 40 bull riders face off in PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena all weekend.

• Gallery of Fine Art honors Japan’s most notable art forms at The Bellagio.

• Fashion For Autism’s eight annual gala at Aria honors Pia Zadora as its ambassador.

• Fourth annual St. Jude Against All Odds Poker Tournament to benefit children battling cancer at Red Rock Resort.

• Welcome to the Jungle is the theme for First Friday Event in downtown Las Vegas.

• Masaharu Morimoto celebrates first anniversary with a pairing feast and book signing at MGM Grand for two days.

PARTY PATROL

• Excel at Foundation Room at Mandalay Bay.

NOV. 4

• It takes soap star Jeff Trachta four hours of makeup to transform into President Donald Trump for his show as the Singing Trump at the Joint in the Hard Rock Hotel.

• “Live and Let Die,” Paul McCartney tribute at Suncoast Station.

• The Pharcyde at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq.

• “The Fab” – Beatles tribute at Cannery.

• Darryl Worley at Aliante.

• The hippest of crooners, Frankie Moreno at South Point for two days.

• “Copland in Mexico,” Las Vegas Philharmonic at Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center.

• “Midnight Rider: Music of Gregg Allman with The Lon Bronson Band” at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz in The Smith Center.

• Billy Kenny at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

• Luv Is Rage, featuring Lil Uzi Vert at Thomas & Mack Center.

SPECIAL NOTE

• “Horse and Rider” sculpture by Leonardo Da Vinci goes on rare display at the Red Rock Resort for two days.

• Eat Your Heart Out Benefit Gala Today for Tomorrow at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

• Britney Spears and Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation celebrate grand opening with a ribbon cutting at Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation.

PARTY PATROL

• Brody Jenner at the new Legends Room gentlemen’s cabaret club.

• DeeJay Silver at The Foundation Room of Mandalay Bay.

NOV. 5

• I prevail at Brooklyn Bowl.

SPECIAL NOTE

• Vegas Cares at The Venetian showroom with Jewel, Elvis Monroe, Lance Burton, Siegfried & Roy, the Vegas Golden Knights, Terry Fator, the “Jubilee” showgirls reunion and Britney Spears’ painting auction to benefit victims and first responders of the Oct. 1 Rt 91 Harvest gun massacre.

• Soul Train Awards at The Orleans Arena at The Orleans with the Godmother of Soul Erykah Badu hosting.

• K9’s 4 The Kids 5K walk/runevent at Sunset Park,