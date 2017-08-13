WEEK AHEAD – AUG. 13-19

Sex & the City” actress Sarah Jessica Parker plans two days of shopping while opening her new store opening at the Bellagio.

Sarah Jessica Parker poses for photographers at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London Feb. 10, 2013. (Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters)

Aug. 13

• “Sex & the City” actress Sarah Jessica Parker plans two days of shopping while opening her new store at the Bellagio.

• More than 1,600 magicians from around the world arrive for their four-day Magic Live convention, presented by Vegas magic mastermind Stan Allen, at The Orleans. In addition to a sprawling sales and demonstration floor, each night there are on-stage performances by surprise stars. It’s a feast of conjuring, sleight-of-hand and illusions.

Aug. 14

Reality star Rick Harrison from the History Channel’s “Pawn Stars” series concludes his own “chase” of O.J.Simpson’s infamous white Bronco and faces a decision to say “no sale” or pony up big bucks for the $1 vehicle as “The Juice’s” former sports agent Mike Gilbert puts it up for sale.

• Fashion Week returns to Vegas with parties galore up and down the Strip. Steve Wynn’s XS nightclub kicks it off with the annual fashion industry party with DJ RL Grime and fashion guru Virgil Abloh.

• Justin Carder presents a three-night run of “Acoustic After Dark” at the Hard Rock Live Café on the Strip.

Aug. 15

• Singer, songwriter and record producer Richard Marx debuts his “Only the Hits: Satisfied” mini-residency at the Donny & Marie Osmond showroom in the Flamingo through Sept. 2. Marx has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide during his three-decade career that includes Grammy wins and four Top 5 singles including “Hold On To The Nights” and “Don’t Mean Nothing.” To this day, he is the only male artist in history to have his first seven singles reach Top 5 on the Billboard charts.

• The Las Vegas food and beverage community celebrates its monthly fundraiser Family Meal series with local chefs, mixologists and nightlife professionals at Andre’s Bistro & Bar with chef Johnny Church from Aureole at Mandalay Bay and host chef Mark Purdy.

Aug. 16

Today marks the 40th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death when he suffered a drug-fueled heart attack at his Graceland Mansion in Memphis. There’s an estimated 35,000 Elvis impersonators active around the world. Many of them in Las Vegas will be on the streets and in the hotels of our city to salute the one-time rock-star, sex symbol. The cultural phenomenon of rock ‘n’ roll that he launched; and influenced everyone from Michael Jackson to the Beatles to Fleetwood Mac is still alive today. You can even stay — Airbnb style — in his one-time 5,400-square-foot Beverly Hills home, which rents for $20,000 for five nights on HomeAway. Elvis lived there with Priscilla and their daughter, Lisa Marie, in the early 1970s.

• Local performers, “Absinthe’s” Gazillionaire, Chippendales hunk James Davis and sultry Mariah Rivera from “Fantasy” join forces as judges of the Trevi Restaurant’s third annual media pizza-making competition when Vegas TV and magazine personalities raise money for charity.

Aug. 17

• The third Thursday of the month in downtown Las Vegas is now the official kickoff night to a “foodtastic” weekend. The three-hour block party features food trucks, live art, music and entertainment, street games and a live illustration battle by the artists of Secret Walls. It all takes place on Third Street between The Ogden high-rise and Stewart Avenue.

• An evening of Phat Pack entertainment showcases debuts at Mark Shunock’s charity community theater The Space.

Aug. 18

• It’s the kickoff for the yearlong 25th silver anniversary for the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts and Mayor Carolyn Goodman will be there to welcome the students back to school with juggling entertainer Jeff Civillico hosting.

• The Hard Rock Live Café on the Strip presents Latin Night.

Aug. 19

• Niki Crawford, DT and the Soul Joos Band entertain with funk and soul at the Hard Rock Live Café on the Strip.

