Weekend events for June 23-25

Music fans will go ga-ga this weekend over the double-header of Queen and Adam Lambert at the T-Mobile Arena but in fact, we have a plethora of rock riches that will give the British boys a run for their money!

Ricky Martin is back at the Monte Carlo for two more weekend nights of his ongoing residency as with the Backstreet Boys at Planet Hollywood. There’s a tribute show for the Red Hot Chili Peppers vs Blink 182 at the Brooklyn Bowl. The Shins play at the Chelsea in the Cosmopolitan. Mumford & Sons are at the Hard Rock. War is at the Silverton, and the Vans Warped tour pulls into the Hard Rock Hotel. If you want to step back in time to enjoy sounds of the 80s The Buckinghams are at the Golden Nugget.

But there’s plenty of comedy if you’re not in the mood for music:

Jeff Dunham has Achmed the Dead Terrorist, Jose Jalapeno on a stick and his other ventriloquist dolls, Piff the Magic Dragon conjures up magic with deadpan comedy at The Flamingo. Kathleen Madigan proves it’s not just a man’s world with her funny stuff at The Mirage.

My choice will be less frenetic as Deana Martin acknowledges what would have been her father Dean Matin’s 100th birthday. This show at the SouthPoint also includes a reunion of the famous Gold-Diggers who co-starred with Dean when he played Vegas way back when. So, let’s take a martini like Dean used to do and toast the Vegas entertainment scene which thrives despite the 115-degree temperatures. Thank heavens for air-conditioned showrooms! Lets chill with this week’s edition of the Royal Robin Rundown:

FRIDAY, JUNE 23

Deana Martin at South Point for two nights with the return reunion of The Golddiggers and she’ll open a door on stage without knowing who might walk on stage to surprise her with memories of her Rat Pack dad.

• Ricky Martin at Park Theater at Monte Carlo for two days

• Backstreet Boys at Planet Hollywood for two days

• Warren G at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay

• Red Hot Chili Peppers vs. Blink 182 Tribute Show at Brooklyn Bowl

• The Shins at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

• Vans Warped Tour at Hard Rock Hotel

• Imparables, El Show – Adrian Uribe y Omar Chaparro at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay

•The Buckinghams at Golden Nugget

COMEDY

• Jeff Dunham at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

• Piff the Magic Dragon at the Flamingo all weekend

• Kathleen Madigan at The Mirage

SPECIAL NOTE

• Tickets on Sale Gente de Zona at House of Blues Aug. 10; War on the Catwalk at House of Blues Aug. 13; Pole Show LA Las Vegas 2017 at House of Blues Sept. 8; Kesha at M Resort Sept. 16; Joe Walsh at House of Blues Sept. 27, 29, 30; Ruff Ryders 20th anniversary with DMX, Eve, Swizz Beatz and more Sept. 30.

• The Models for Mutts Charity Fashion Show benefits NSPCA at Jaguar Land Rover on West Sahara

• Mario Batali welcomes his Babbo New York chef Frank Langello for the first time to his B&B Ristorante at The Venetian for a four-course popup dinner.

• Emeril Lagasse throws his Ultimate Backyard Feast at Lagasse’s Stadium in the Palazzo

PARTY PATROL

• Migos at Drai’s at The Cromwell

• Backstreet Boys Afterparty at Chateau Nightclub for two days

• LA Leakers at Jewel Nightclub

• Calvin Harris and Generik at Omnia Nightclub in Caesars Palace

• Steve Aoki at Hakkasan in MGM

• DJ Turbulance at 1OAK Nightclub in the Mirage

• DJ Que at The Bank in the Bellagio

• DJ Shift at Wet Republic in MGM

• BRKLYN at Liquid Pool in Aria at the City Center

• DJ D Miles at Bare Pool Lounge in The Mirage

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

• Queen & Adam Lambert at T-Mobile Arena

• Reba, Brooks & Dunn at The Colosseum continue their country conquests at Caesars Palace for two days

• Schism (Tool Tribute) at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay

• Josh Keating at Suncoast Casino

• Lon Bronson Band at Cabaret Jazz in The Smith Center

• Doo-Wop and soul hitmakers Little Anthony and The Imperials at The Orleans

• The Black Seeds w/ Tatanka at Brooklyn Bowl in the Linq

• Mumford & Sons at Hard Rock Hotel

• Margarita La Diosa de la Cumbia at Primm Valley Resort

•War at Silverton

COMEDY

• T.J. Miller at The Mirage

SPECIAL NOTE

• Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival at the Cannery

PARTY PATROL

Celebrity husband-and-wife restaurateurs Elizabeth Blau and chef Kim Canteenwalla host their Hampton;’s inspired white-party to kick off summer at their Andiron Steakhouse in downtown Summerlin.

• Nervo at Jewel Nightclub in Aria

• Hardwell at Omnia Nightclub in Caesars Palace

• Cash Cash at Hakkasan in MGM

• 2 Chainz at 1OAK in the Mirage

• DJ Sketch at The Bank in the Bellagio

• Tiesto w/ Dzeko at Wet Republic in MGM

• DJ Shift at Liquid Pool Lounge in Aria

• DJ Gusto at Bare Pool Lounge in The Mirage

• Sugar Ray performs at The Flamingo’s Go Pool for two days

SUNDAY JUNE 25

• PotterCon at House of Blues in Mandalay Bay

• Streetlight Manifesto w/ Jenny Owen Youngs at Brooklyn Bowl in the Linq

PARTY PATROL

• Method Man & Redman at Drai’s atop The Cromwell

• Mikey Francis at Omnia Nightclub, Caesars Palace

• Borgeous at Hakkasan, MGM

• Kid Conrad at The Bank, Bellagio

• Hardwell and Kill the Buzz at Wet Republic, MGM

• Joseph Gettright at Liquid Pool Lounge, Aria

• Greg Lopez at Bare Pool Lounge, Mirage

• Smash Mouth, Lit and Alien Ant Farm and Sugar Ray at the GO Pool in the Flamingo

• 20 Years Celebration of After Hours at Drai’s in the Cromwell.

Be sure to check our 20 Q& A session with nightlife czar Victor Drai in Sunday’s ENT section of the Review-Journal as he celebrates the 20th anniversary of Draoi’s After Hours — the basement cellar club that started it all — plus Andrea Martinez’s first interview after being crowned the new Miss Nevada.

Have a great rocking weekend.