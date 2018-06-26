Sounding Off

Promoter resuscitating Vegas heavy rock scene one show at a time

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 25, 2018 - 6:19 pm
 

You may have heard the rumors: Rock and roll is dead.

“Rock and roll ain’t dead!” John Gist counters, his voice rising like booster rockets at blastoff, propelling his words to the rafters of the Hard Rock Hotel’s Center Bar on a Wednesday night.

Gist, caffeine incarnate, doesn’t just speak with his hands, he bellows with them, gesticulating with preacher-at-the-pulpit fervor, and fittingly so: The man is a devout rock and roll evangelist.

As such, he has his work cut out for him.

According to Nielsen Music’s most recent year-end report, 2017 was the first year that rock and roll ceased to be the most popular form of music, surpassed — make that lapped — by hip-hop.

Earlier this year, storied guitar-maker Gibson filed for bankruptcy.

And, as Gist himself notes, “There hasn’t been a rock star out of this country in 10 years with long hair. Isn’t that a little bit numerically weird — zero — for 320 million people?”

And so, a year ago this week, Gist took it upon himself to do something about it, at least locally: He founded Vegas Rock Revolution, promoting shows under that banner and launching an online radio station.

He’s put on close to 20 concerts since and delivered consistently strong, well-curated lineups, demonstrating a strong ear for underground rock, ranging from Sweden’s Truck Fighters to Chicago’s The Skull.

His goal: to build up the Vegas heavy rock scene on a grass-roots level.

Heavy rock, light crowds

Gist, a regular showgoer, says he was motivated to launch Vegas Rock Revolution after attending gigs that he felt should have attracted much larger crowds.

“I was going to shows from bands that play all over the country and the world, and there’d be 15 people there, 20 at the most. Think about that,” recalls Gist, a short-haired aficionado of long-haired music. “I was like, ‘I should be able to do something with this.’ ”

And so he began reaching out to bands, many from the Los Angeles-area, with the idea of booking them here and giving them a harder promotional push than they may have been used to.

Gist had the background to make things happen: In 2010, the Washington, D.C., native moved to Vegas to run a marketing center for the Wyndham hotel chain, after doing the same for Marriott during a long career in the field.

He’s since gone from marketing vacation resorts to marketing hard rock shows, which he now does full time.

“This is what my life is about now,” he says. “I’m in the incubation, growth phase. It’s all my own cash I’m spending. It has to have some promise, some progress, and it has.”

Gist acknowledges that he’s had his struggles.

He says he lost more than $1,000 thanks to an underperforming gig from hard rockers Kyng, and he’s had his share of smaller-than-expected audiences.

But he’s built a strong enough track record of quality gigs that booking agents are reaching out to him, instead of the other way around. The scene is set up to land shows that it might not have in the past.

Rock revival

Gist’s focus is guitar- driven hard rock with clean singing.

“Power chords with vocals you can understand, what’s wrong with that?” he asks. “Corrosion of Conformity, Monster Magnet, Soundgarden, Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, Thin Lizzy — that’s the family tree of Vegas Rock Revolution.”

But why did this music, which was once so popular, fall out of favor with younger generations, who gravitate to EDM and hip-hop in far greater numbers?

“It’s a culture thing,” Gist says. “We lost our teenagers, because rock became less dangerous. There’s some kids, they’ve never heard anything like this.”

Gist knows that won’t change overnight, and he’s not exactly booking household names yet — but that’s the point.

“Some people are like, ‘I’ve never heard of these bands,’ ” he says. “That’s the No. 1 best reason why you should go.”

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Get a sneak peak of Palace Station's newest renovations
Station Casinos spokesperson Lori Nelson gives a first look at what Palace Station's $192 million renovation will bring. Some areas will begin opening to the public next week according to Nelson. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paul McCartney is worth over $1 billion
Sir Paul McCartney is one of the most celebrated and accomplished musicians in history. He just turned 76 on June 18. McCartney grew to international fame with the Beatles and went on to become a wildly successful solo musician. Paul McCartney’s net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2017, McCartney landed the No. 13 spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid musicians, earning $54 million for the year. On Thursday, June 20, McCartney will release a double A-side single featuring two new songs, "I Don't Know" and "Come On to Me." McCartney has yet to announce a title of his new album or when it will be released. Th album is expected to be released before he headlines the Austin City Limits Music fest in October.
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
New Marilyn Musical Brings Screen Icons Life To Strip
Paris Las Vegas hosts musical bio featuring new, old tunes. (Carol Cling Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
The "13 Reasons Why" mustang cruises down the Las Vegas Strip (Courtesy Netflix)
4 fun and fascinating museums in Las Vegas
U2 in Vegas through the years
U2 in Vegas through the years
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Black Tap In Las Vegas Makes This Instagram-ready Golden Knights Shake (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre Premieres Until December
‘Until December’ debuts at ‘Ballet & Broadway’ season finale (Carol Cling Las Vegas
Celebrate The Golden Knights With Knights-inpired Latte Art (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single Ramsey, who shot to fame after a viral video of him yodeling at an Illinois Walmart surfaced, just debuted “Famous.” “If I'm gonna be famous for somethin'/I wanna be famous for lovin' you/If I'm gonna be known around the world/I wanna because of you, girl” Mason Ramsey, “Famous” It’s been quite the rush to stardom for the 11-year-old, who appeared on The Ellen Show and performed at Coachella earlier this month. “I’d been to Nashville a few times before, but never thought something like this would happen. It’s a dream to sign with Atlantic and Big Loud.” Mason Ramsey “I loved recording ‘Famous’ and can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala. (Janna Karel Las Vegas review-Journal)
"Hamilton" Fans Line Up Overnight At Smith Center To Get Tickets
"Hamilton" fans line up overnight at Smith Center to get tickets. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 concerts to see in Las Vegas this week
You can visit the speakeasy in The Mob Museum's basement... if you know the password
6 new foods hitting movie theaters in 2018
Lip Smacking Foodie Tours takes you where the locals go
Donald Contursi talks about Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offers walking tours of restaurants on and off Las Vegas Boulevard with food samples and tidbits of history about the places they visit.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl!
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl! The 45-year-old actor posted an adorable photo on Instagram, celebrating his newborn baby girl, Tiana Gia Johnson. Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram This is Johnson’s second daughter with his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian. His oldest daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson, came from his previous marriage. Johnson and Hashian first announced they were expecting another child back in January. Congratulations!!
Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend Car Show celebrates 21st year
The Stray Cats, Jerry Lee Lewis, Duane Eddy, Elvira and Mitch Polzak make appearances the 21st Annual Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend car show at the Orleans hotel and casino on Saturday, April 21, 2018.
This "Alice in Wonderland" cocktail changes colors and flavors while you sip
More in Sounding Off
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Sounding Off Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like