ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Vegas Stripped

Main Street Moto owners work, live and raise family together — VIDEO

By Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 24, 2017 - 5:08 pm
 

Tara’s friend told her Steve was the last mechanic she would ever need to meet. He turned out to be the last boy she would ever need to meet, too. Tara and Steve run Main Street Moto in the Arts District and are married with two young girls. Tara handles the business side, Steve works on bikes, but both grew up riding and love the job they do now. They’ve honed their craft to attract most of the motorcycle community in Vegas. “Our customers, our employees, they’re like an extension of our family, in so many ways,” Tara says. “And that’s really cool. And it feels good, to get up every morning and get to do that.”

Vegas Stripped is an Emmy Award-winning series by visual journalist Rachel Aston. Her videos are posted weekly at reviewjournal.com. Contact her at raston@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rookie__rae on Twitter.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Vegas Stripped Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like