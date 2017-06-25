Main Street Moto owners work, live and raise family together — VIDEO

Tara Pierce handles the "business side" of Main Street Moto. Rahcel Aston

Tara’s friend told her Steve was the last mechanic she would ever need to meet. He turned out to be the last boy she would ever need to meet, too. Tara and Steve run Main Street Moto in the Arts District and are married with two young girls. Tara handles the business side, Steve works on bikes, but both grew up riding and love the job they do now. They’ve honed their craft to attract most of the motorcycle community in Vegas. “Our customers, our employees, they’re like an extension of our family, in so many ways,” Tara says. “And that’s really cool. And it feels good, to get up every morning and get to do that.”

