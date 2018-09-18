RJ’s Rachel Aston honored for video on historic Las Vegas neighborhood

Ward 5 Chamber of Commerce President Katherine Duncan presented Rachel Aston with a framed photo of the Moulin Rouge and thanked her for a regional Emmy-winning video about the former casino, titled “The Moulin Rouge: A Fight for the Westside.”

Ed Uehling, independent candidate for lieutenant governor, Rachel Aston, Las Vegas Review-Journal videographer, Charles Barber, president of the Paran Elks Lodge, Katherine Duncan, Ward 5 Chamber of Commerce president, and Harvey Munford, former Nevada assemblyman, pose for a group photo after the Ward 5 Chamber of Commerce presented Aston with an award for her coverage of west Las Vegas, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018 at Eclipse Theaters in Las Vegas. (David Guzman/Las Vegas-Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Review-Journal videographer Rachel Aston was recognized Monday night for her coverage of Historic Westside.

Ward 5 Chamber of Commerce President Katherine Duncan presented Aston with a framed photo of the Moulin Rouge and thanked her for a regional Emmy-winning video about the former casino, titled “The Moulin Rouge: A Fight for the Westside.” Her video, awarded the Emmy this summer, was played on a big screen Monday at Eclipse Theaters, 814 S. Third St.

“To show how much we appreciate her heart,” Duncan said, “the fact that she understands our plight and she’s taken up the challenge.”

Aston’s video documents the history of Moulin Rouge and its symbolism among Las Vegas’ Historic Westside residents long after the casino closed its doors.

“Rachel is skilled beyond her years in getting her subjects to trust her and speak from their hearts,” Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said. “Her Moulin Rouge video is among her very best because it captures the lasting emotional and economic impact of the hotel’s closure on the Historic Westside, as told by the people who feel it every day.”

The Moulin Rouge, which was Las Vegas’ first racially integrated casino when it opened in 1955, closed after six months. The remaining buildings burned down in October, about three months after Aston had filmed her video. But years of neglect, fires and squatters already had left the property in a dilapidated state.

It felt nice to receive the recognition for her video, Aston said.

“I was nervous because I like being behind the camera,” she said.

