Vegas Stripped: A sweet legacy

Tanya Solares says it’s her passion to help her father, Alejandro, make the family’s shop, Real Donuts #1, a continued success. She’s managed the shop, working alongside her dad, for the past eight years. The single mom works tirelessly to uphold her father’s legacy to honor his hard work and devotion to his family.
“Making him happy makes me happy,” she says.
