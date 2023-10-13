10K pounds of frozen burritos subject of recall

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the move Friday.

A Texas company is recalling more than 10,000 pounds of frozen burritos that might have been adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes. (U.S. Department of Agriculture)

A Texas company is recalling more than 10,000 pounds of frozen burritos that might have been adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday.

Dallas-based Don Miguel Foods is recalling approximately 10,642 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat carne asada burrito products. The 7-ounce Don Miguel Hand Made Burrito Carne Asada, with date code D23270 printed on the package, were produced Sept. 27 and sent to retail convenience store locations nationwide.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 20049” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Don Miguel Foods Consumer Engagement, at 800-523-4635 or www.megamexfoods.com/contact-us/.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.