12-seat restaurant from famed NYC chefs opens on Strip

February 5, 2024 - 7:15 am
 
Ito, a 12-seat omakase restaurant, opened Feb. 1, 2024, atop the Fontainebleau tower on the Las Vegas Strip. (@chef_masa on Instagram)

At the Fontainebleau, it’s a plunge to the briny deep — 67 floors up.

Ito, an omakase chamber with fish flown in daily from Japan, lies within the Poodle Room on the top floor of the Fontainebleau tower that opened in December on the Las Vegas Strip.

The Poodle Room is a private club, but Ito, which debuted Feb. 1, takes reservations from the public for its 12 seats offered twice a night five days a week.

Omakase meals feature refined dishes prepared on the spot according to seasonality, ingredient availability and the whims of the chef. Celebrated chefs Masashi Ito and Kevin Kim created the restaurant, in partnership with VCR Group. The original Ito, in downtown Manhattan, is a Michelin Guide-recommended restaurant.

The Michelin Guide listed Ito Vegas among its most anticipated restaurant openings in 2024, reporting that omakase meals would be about $400.

Bar Ito, in the Promenade food hall at the Fontainebleau, is the sibling to the new omakase spot, which will be led by executive chef Wilson Chan. At Tsubasha Sushi in San Francisco, now closed, Chan earned Michelin Bib Gourmand recognition.

Japanese whiskies and panoramic views round out the experience at Ito. The restaurant offers seatings at 6 and 8:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Reservations: www.fontainebleaulasvegas.com/dining/restaurants/ito.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

