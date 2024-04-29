68°F
Vegas restaurant named top brunch spot in US for 2024

Eggs in Purgatory from Toasted Gastrobrunch, which has two locations in Las Vegas. (Toasted Gastrobrunch)
Eggs in Purgatory from Toasted Gastrobrunch, which has two locations in Las Vegas. (Toasted Gastrobrunch)
Mimosas from Toasted Gastrobrunch, which has two locations in Las Vegas. (Toasted Gastrobrunch)
Mimosas from Toasted Gastrobrunch, which has two locations in Las Vegas. (Toasted Gastrobrunch)
Salmon toast from Toasted Gastrobrunch, which has two locations in Las Vegas. (Toasted Gastrobrunch)
Salmon toast from Toasted Gastrobrunch, which has two locations in Las Vegas. (Toasted Gastrobrunch)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2024 - 8:24 am
 

Toasted Gastrobrunch is the toast of the country for, yes, brunch.

The Las Vegas-born restaurant, with two locations in the city and three in the San Diego area, leads the Yelp list of the Top 100 Brunch Spots in the U.S. for 2024. The online review platform released the list Monday.

Toasted Gastrobrunch is at 9516 W. Flamingo Road, at the 215 Beltway, and 7345 Arroyo Crossing Parkway, south of the beltway at Tenaya Way.

“As we look to celebrate our fifth anniversary in Las Vegas, we thank all our loyal team members and guests who have helped us achieve this recognition,” said Amy Bulgatz, president and chief financial officer of Toasted Gastrobrunch and its sibling, the Sammy’s restaurants.

Other local spots receiving a brunch bid in 2024 are Craft Kitchen (No. 26 at 10940 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 107, Henderson); Seventh & Carson Downtown Kitchen & Bar (No. 34 at 616 E. Carson Ave.); and Scrambled (No. 50 at 2645 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 170, Henderson).

Toasted moved up this year from its No. 22 position on the 2023 brunch list, while Scrambled moved up from No. 56 last year. Vegas restaurateur Sami Ladeki opened the first Toasted, on West Flamingo, in 2019; the Arroyo Crossing shop followed in April 2022.

The Yelp data team analyzed restaurant ratings and review volume to help create the 2024 brunch rankings. Visit here to view the full list.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

