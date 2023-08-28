1st look inside lavish sports lounge and restaurant at Durango casino

The concept joins several other restaurants already announced for the $780 million project set to open this fall in the southwestern valley.

A rendering of the dining room of The George Sportsmen's Lounge, which is going into the Durango resort scheduled to open in fall 2023 in the southwestern Las Vegas Valley. (Hatch Design Group)

A rendering of the exterior of The George Sportsmen's Lounge, which is going into the Durango resort scheduled to open in fall 2023 in the southwestern Las Vegas Valley. (Hatch Design Group)

A rendering of the patio bar of The George Sportsmen's Lounge, which is going into the Durango resort scheduled to open in fall 2023 in the southwestern Las Vegas Valley. (Hatch Design Group)

A rendering of a dining area of The George Sportsmen's Lounge, which is going into the Durango resort scheduled to open in fall 2023 in the southwestern Las Vegas Valley. (Hatch Design Group)

Chicken piccata from The George Sportsmen's Lounge, which is going into the Durango resort scheduled to open in fall 2023 in the southwestern Las Vegas Valley. (Station Casinos)

A brunch board from The George Sportsmen's Lounge, which is going into the Durango resort scheduled to open in fall 2023 in the southwestern Las Vegas Valley. (Station Casinos)

A B.L.T. from The George Sportsmen's Lounge, which is going into the Durango resort scheduled to open in fall 2023 in the southwestern Las Vegas Valley. (Station Casinos)

An applejack old-fashioned from The George Sportsmen's Lounge, which is going into the Durango resort scheduled to open in fall 2023 in the southwestern Las Vegas Valley. (Station Casinos)

A bloody Mary with barbecue-infused whiskey from The George Sportsmen's Lounge, which is going into the Durango resort scheduled to open in fall 2023 in the southwestern Las Vegas Valley. (Station Casinos)

That’s so George!

The George Sportsmen’s Lounge is set to open at the $780 million Durango resort when the property debuts in the fall in southwest Las Vegas. The bar, restaurant and entertainment venue draws inspiration, in part, from the term “George,” which is classic casino slang for a big tipper.

But trying to make George happen goes beyond slang. “George can be anyone or everyone. It’s not about impressing others; it’s about being true to yourself and embracing the moment,” Fine Entertainment Management, creator of The George, said in an announcement shared first with the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“A George isn’t just at the party; they are the party.”

The George will be open 24 hours and feature bar seating and bar top gaming, sports viewing on 60-plus TVs and a 56-foot LED screen, full-service dining, and a patio with games (cornhole, shuffleboard), bottle service and a stage for live entertainment. The George will also sport on-premise betting kiosks and serve some menu items at the sportsbook next door.

“Gone are the days of traditional sportsbooks with dim lighting and rows of betting stations. Our venue represents a complete re-imagination of the sports betting experience,” said Jonathan Fine, founder and CEO of Fine Entertainment Management.

The menu will offer soups and salads, creative flatbreads, sandwiches and burgers, main courses (including seafood and steaks), and craft cocktails. Weekend patio brunches will run to signature charcuterie boards, bottomless mimosas and live music.

The George joins Eat Your Heart Out food hall, Mijo Modern Mexican Restaurant, Bel-Aire Lounge and Summer House as food and drink concepts already announced for Durango.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.