1st look: North America’s best steakhouse on Las Vegas Strip

A rendering of the mezzanine bar at Cote Korean Steakhouse, set to open in 2025 at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (Rockwell Group)

A rendering of a dining niche at Cote Korean Steakhouse, set to open in 2025 at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (Rockwell Group)

A rendering of the main dining area at Cote Korean Steakhouse, set to open in 2025 at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (Rockwell Group)

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has obtained a first look inside Cote Vegas, a Korean steakhouse set to open in summer 2025 in The Venetian, via a floor plan and interior renderings that are part of design pages created for the restaurant.

The floor plan shows a roughly concentric arrangement of bar, dining areas, wine room, aged-meat display, DJ booth and more. The renderings depict a space composed of forest greens, burnished gold, biomorphic shapes, sinuous curves and an understanding of where to place bars.

The RJ first reported that Cote, an outpost of the Michelin-starred Cote Korean Steakhouse of New York City, was coming to Vegas. At that time, The Venetian provided only Cote food shots, not plans or renderings, to the RJ in connection with the story.

As such, the floor plan and renderings offer not just details about the restaurant not publicly reported before, but they also indicate the design of the restaurant is underway.

A person with knowledge of the project, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said that part of the Cote premises would encompass the space that once housed Barneys, on the promenade between The Venetian and its Palazzo Tower.

Clark County building records show an interior demolition permit issued, with a project value of about $829,000, for a tenant listed as “Cote Restaurant.”

Cote New York, this year named the best steakhouse in North America by World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants, also has locations in Miami and Singapore.

The Vegas restaurant is the first West Coast project from Gracious Hospitality Management.

