88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Food

2 Las Vegas bars make Esquire’s list of best bars in America

The Collins bar is seen inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas. (Courtesy Fontainebleau)
The Collins bar is seen inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas. (Courtesy Fontainebleau)
The Collins bar is seen during Fontainebleau Las Vegas grand opening celebration on December 13 ...
The Collins bar is seen during Fontainebleau Las Vegas grand opening celebration on December 13, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas)
More Stories
Spaghetti carbonara is on the special prix fixe lunch menu for Las Vegas Restaurant Week at RPM ...
230-plus restaurants are offering deals for Las Vegas Restaurant Week
Happy Leaf, a salad spot, is set to open on June 10, 2024, in Proper Eats Food Hall at Aria on ...
Food hall on Las Vegas Strip adds salads to the mix
A Butcher's Feast from Cote Korean Steakhouse of New York City, Miami and Singapore. The restau ...
Korean steakhouse, named best in North America, opening on Strip
Yo Mochi Cafe on South Eastern Avenue recently received the nod from Yelp on its list of the to ...
Las Vegas spot is surprising pick for Yelp’s best doughnut shop in Nevada
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 4, 2024 - 9:47 am
 
Updated June 4, 2024 - 10:06 am

While many probably already assume that Las Vegas is home to some of the best bars in the country, a new list from a national outlet is confirming that thought.

Esquire recently unveiled its list of the 42 best bars in America for 2024, declaring “here are the very best new spots to grab a seat and start a tab.”

Two spots in Las Vegas were recognized on the list, one on the Strip and the other downtown.

Featuring a “Miami-meets-Vegas glam,” Collins bar at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas claimed a spot among the best in the country. For a drink recommendation, Esquire suggested the Hotel Nacional Special.

For those hoping to grab a drink downtown, the magazine praised Liquid Diet, which is in the alley between Commerce and Main streets. Calling the bar’s cocktails the “most creative and dialed-in you’ll find in Vegas,” Esquire noted the date old-fashioned as your drink of choice at Liquid Diet.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Biden unveils new border rules to restrict asylum seekers
recommend 2
230-plus restaurants are offering deals for Las Vegas Restaurant Week
recommend 3
She was declared dead. The funeral home found out otherwise
recommend 4
Raiders assistant coaches address the media
recommend 5
‘Fully present in blood-soaked flesh’: Alt-rock icon returning to Las Vegas
recommend 6
Many Americans still aren’t sold on going electric for next car purchase, poll finds