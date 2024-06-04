2 Las Vegas bars make Esquire’s list of best bars in America

While many likely already assume that Las Vegas is home to some of the best bars in the country, a new list from a national outlet is confirming that thought.

The Collins bar is seen during Fontainebleau Las Vegas grand opening celebration on December 13, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas)

Esquire recently unveiled its list of the 42 best bars in America for 2024, declaring “here are the very best new spots to grab a seat and start a tab.”

Two spots in Las Vegas were recognized on the list, one on the Strip and the other downtown.

Featuring a “Miami-meets-Vegas glam,” Collins bar at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas claimed a spot among the best in the country. For a drink recommendation, Esquire suggested the Hotel Nacional Special.

For those hoping to grab a drink downtown, the magazine praised Liquid Diet, which is in the alley between Commerce and Main streets. Calling the bar’s cocktails the “most creative and dialed-in you’ll find in Vegas,” Esquire noted the date old-fashioned as your drink of choice at Liquid Diet.