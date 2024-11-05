2 new festivals bring food and drink swagger to Las Vegas

Where to dine out for Thanksgiving in Las Vegas

The terrace at Ocean Prime overlooks the Las Vegas Strip. The restaurant is hosting food and drink viewing experiences in November 2024 when Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix races by below. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae)

In 2024, Sushi Roku is celebrating its 20th anniversary in the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. (Sushi Roku)

A cheese pie from Dom DeMarco's Pizzeria & Wine bar, which is participating in the Las Vegas Pizza Festival on Nov. 16, 2024. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A burger from Wheels on Wings, a purveyor at the inaugural Neon City Festival that runs Nov. 22 through 24 in downtown Las Vegas. (Neon City Festival)

Empanadas from Empanada Factory, a purveyor at the inaugural Neon City Festival that runs Nov. 22 through 24 in downtown Las Vegas. (Neon City Festival)

Bao from The Strat's Chi Asian Kitchen, a purveyor at the inaugural Neon City Festival that runs Nov. 22 through 24 in downtown Las Vegas. (Neon City Festival)

Two festivals with significant food and drink components are about to make their Las Vegas debuts:

◼ ComplexCon, a convergence of art, music, streetwear and food, runs Nov. 16 and 17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Family Style Festival is popping up at ComplexCon with about two dozen local and out-of-town restaurants. Among the Vegas spots are Big B’s Texas BBQ, Lotus of Siam, Milpa with its modern Mexican dishes, hand-pulled noodles from Shang Artisan Noodle and Sorry Not Sorry Creamery.

Out-of-town entries include African Chop House and Rokstar Korean fried chicken out of New York City, Supino Pizzeria x Mom’s Spaghetti from Detroit, Trill Burgers of Houston showcasing a Texas take on smashburgers, and Howlin’ Ray’s hot chicken popping up for the first time outside Los Angeles.

Food influencer Keith Lee has an area of the festival highlighting some of his Vegas picks, like Buldogis hot dogs, Frankensons Pizzeria and Hawaiian food from Lefty-J’s Island Favorites. Tickets/details: familystylefest.com. Also visit complexcon.com.

◼ Neon City Festival, a music, art and culinary gathering, runs Nov. 22 through 24 at various locations downtown. On the food front, the Fremont Street Experience features beef sliders and loaded fries from Here’s the Beef catering, empanadas and arepas from Medellin Empanadas, sundaes and other cool treats from Super Chill truck, tacos and other Mexican staples from Taco Ave. truck, and hibachi dishes, fried rice and Japanese burritos from Truk-N-Yaki.

Downtown Las Vegas Events Center offers about a dozen purveyors, including Chi Asian Kitchen from The Strat with bao and dumplings, pies from Custom Pizza Truck, Empanada Factory, Joel’s Chophouse with short rib poutine and pork belly sliders, SoCal Churro cart bringing churros and soft pretzels, and Wings on Wheels truck with chicken wings, burgers and other comfort dishes.

The festival also features performances by more than 20 musical acts, strolling entertainment, laser art and motion graphic shows, block parties and more. Visit neoncityfestival.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

In other food fest news, Las Vegas Pizza Festival returns to The Industrial Event Space, 2330 S. Industrial Road, on Nov. 16. The event features unlimited samples of pizzas in different styles from about 20 of the city’s top pizzerias. Tickets: $85 general admission (1 p.m. entry), $150 VIP (noon entry, free beer and wine, added bites, restrooms, 21 and older). Purchase/details: vegaspizzafest.com. Greco and Sons, an Italian food distributor, presents the festival.

◆ ◆ ◆

From Nov. 11 to 14, Vegas locals receive 50 percent off all menu items at Sushi Roku in the Forum Shops at Caesars. Proof of residence required. The menu features hot and cold starters and small plates, sashimi, sushi rolls, ramen and entrées. The deal celebrates the restaurant’s 20th anniversary.

◆ ◆ ◆

Beginning 6 p.m. Nov. 12, Ciao Vino, 740 S. Rampart Blvd., will host a five-course dinner featuring Italian wines. Among the pairings: manchego sformto with Samas vermentino blend and braised short rib with Biserno Super Tuscan. Cost: $140. Reservations: ciaovino.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Beginning 7 p.m. Nov. 14, Gaetano’s Ristorante, 10271 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 111, Henderson, is celebrating the 41st birthday of owner Nick Palmeri with a five-course dinner featuring pours from Peju Winery of Napa Valley. Lisa Peju will present the wines. Among the pairings: ’19 Reserve cabernet sauvignon and lamb chops with green peppercorn sauce. Cost: $215. Reservations: OpenTable.

◆ ◆ ◆

China Fresh Tea, a milk tea shop at 3400 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 20, recently began offering cartoon-themed cotton candy in more than 10 designs, with new designs frequently introduced. Among the characters are Kirby from the Kirby video games, Patrick Star from “SpongeBob SquarePants,” a Minion, Hello Kitty and Venom. Cotton candy is sold from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays; the shop also has daily hours from noon to 11 p.m.

◆ ◆ ◆

Ocean Prime, 3716 Las Vegas Blvd. South, atop 63 CityCenter, has one of the best spots to watch the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, Nov. 21 through 23, from its large terrace overlooking the turn of the race at the Strip and Harmon Avenue.

On Nov. 21 and 22, the restaurant is offering tables for up to four on the terrace, at various price tiers, with large food and beverage credits included in the purchase price. On Nov. 23, Ocean Prime is offering its full menu and specials on the terrace. Pricing, booking and details: ocean-prime.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Chef Nicole Brisson of Brezza in Resorts World has launched Bistecca di Brisson, her line of dry-aged steaks featuring a 16-ounce, bone-in New York strip aged 100 days, a 42-ounce tomahawk aged for 120 days and a 42-ounce porterhouse aged for 130 days. Steaks may be ordered at brezzaitalian.com for pickup at the restaurant.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.