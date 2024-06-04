230-plus restaurants are offering deals for Las Vegas Restaurant Week

Running through June 14, the fundraiser benefits Three Square Food Bank programs to feed hungry people across the Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas spot is surprising pick for Yelp’s best doughnut shop in Nevada

Breads from the bakery at 1228 Main St. in the Arts District of Las Vegas. The restaurant is hosting a series of bread making classes in summer 2024. (Ace Buhay)

Snooze A.M. Eatery in Summerlin is serving special Pride pancakes for LGBTQ Pride Month in June 2024. (Snooze A.M. Eatery)

Spaghetti carbonara is on the special prix fixe lunch menu for Las Vegas Restaurant Week at RPM Italian in the Forum Shops on the Las Vegas Strip. Restaurant Week, which raises money to feed hungry locals, runs through June 14, 2024. (RPM Italian)

Las Vegas Restaurant Week, the annual fundraiser for Three Square Food Bank, returns through June 14. Almost 240 restaurants across the valley are offering prix fixe menus ranging from $20 to $120 (or special items), with a fixed portion of the proceeds being donated to Three Square.

Among the restaurants featuring prix fixe menus this year:

■ Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant in Resorts World, Bazaar Meat by José Andrés in Sahara Las Vegas, Beast in Area15, Chi Asian Kitchen in The Strat;

■ Chyna Club in the Fontainebleau, 8 Noodle Bar in Red Rock Resort, Hank’s Fine Steaks & Martinis in Green Valley Ranch, Happy Camper in Fashion Show mall;

■ Michael Mina in Bellagio, Mijo Modern Mexican in Durango, Momofuku in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Ocean Prime atop the 63 Las Vegas development, Pine Bistro in the southwest;

■ RPM Italian in the Forum Shops at Caesars, Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro in JW Mariott, Twin Creeks Steakhouse in the Silverton and The X Pot in The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian.

In 2023, Restaurant Week provided almost 665,000 meals to more than 274,000 valley residents struggling with hunger. Since 2007, more than 6 million meals have been provided for those in need through the event. Visit restaurantweeklv.org for participating restaurants and menus.

◆ ◆ ◆

La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway in Wynn Las Vegas closed at the end of May for partial remodeling, with a reopening planned for late summer. The restaurant debuted at Wynn in 2010. Jenna and Michael Morton, the founders of La Cave, are working on the remodel with Karen Herold, who created the original design of the restaurant.

◆ ◆ ◆

June is LGBTQ Pride Month. Here are some food and drink specials celebrating Pride:

Flight Club in The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian is showcasing a Pride Cocktail with Empress Gin, Ketel One Grapefruit & Rose, hibiscus, lemon, egg white and edible glitter for $18, and a Rainbow Cake with five layers, vanilla frosting and rainbow sprinkles for $14 a slice. All proceeds are being donated to The Center, which serves the local LGBTQ community.

■ Snooze A.M. Eatery, 1075 S. Rampart Blvd., Summerlin, is featuring buttermilk Pride pancakes with white chocolate chips, rainbow sprinkles, sweet cream drizzle and whipped mascarpone for $12.50 Twenty-five cents from each order will be donated to The Trevor Project programs for LGBTQ youth.

■ Toca Madeira in The Shops at Crystals is serving La Equidad cocktail made with pineapple-infused Dobel blanco tequila, house coconut cordial, Aperol, Combier Le Bleu curaçao and lime for $19. Two dollars from every sale is being donated to The Center.

◆ ◆ ◆

On June 12, 1228 Main restaurant, 1228 S. Main St., continues its bread-making classes with instruction in sourdough. Classes, led by head baker Noel Rossello, take place twice monthly through summer and cover sourdough, focaccia, cherry walnut, baguettes and more. Classes run from 3 to 4 p.m. and feature instruction, discussion with the chef, recipe card, a small container of sourdough starter, wine and light snacks. Cost: $60; 1228mainlv.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Beginning 7 p.m. June 14, Gaetano’s Ristorante, 10271 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 111, Henderson, is celebrating its 22nd anniversary with a four-course dinner featuring pours from Daou Vineyards of Paso Robles, California. Among the pairings: rabbit agnolotti with Daou Sequentis merlot. Cost: $210 inclusive; opentable.com.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.