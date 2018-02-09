4 places to get free, discounted pizza on Pizza Day Friday

Celebrate National Pizza Day in Las Vegas with these 4 deals.

All deals are good on Friday only. Promotions may vary by location and franchise. Call ahead to ensure these coupons and deals are valid at your local restaurant.

Evel Pie (508 Fremont St): One free slice of cheese pizza or veggie cheeseless pizza from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. evelpie.com

Good Pie (725 S Las Vegas Blvd #140): Celebrate the Good Pie grand opening with $1 slices from noon to 3 p.m. goodpie.com

Metro Pizza (1395 E Tropicana Ave, multiple locations): 20% off 86th St. Square Pies, Dine-in only. metropizza.com

Round Table Pizza (7460 W Lake Mead Blvd, multiple locations): One free Original Personal Pizza (cheese or pepperoni, dine-in only) with a Pepsi fountain drink purchase from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. roundtablepizza.com

