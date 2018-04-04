4 pre-theater dining menus for ‘Opium’ at Cosmopolitan Las Vegas

“Opium,” the new show from the creators of “Absinthe,” officially opens Sunday at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and preview shows are underway.

“Opium,” the new show from the creators of “Absinthe,” officially opens Sunday at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and preview shows are underway. Several restaurants are rolling out special menus for pre-theater dining. Most are specifically aimed at guests headed to the 8 p.m. performances, but one will work for 10 p.m. shows as well.

Estiatorio Milos: Beginning Tuesday, Cosmo’s Greek seafood restaurant will offer a four-course pre-theater menu. After a quick amuse bouche, guests can choose from four seafood appetizers, followed by a Greek salad. For the main course, choices are lavraki, big eye tuna, lamb chops, lobster pasta for two or grilled vegetables with mint Greek yogurt and Halloumi cheese. The meal concludes with a dessert selection chosen by the chef. Seatings are available from 5-6:30 p.m., and the entire meal is $49.

Rose.Rabbit.Lie: Adjacent to the Opium Theatre, Rose.Rabbit.Lie offers a package that includes VIP entry to the show. The three-course meal, packaged with select tickets to the early shows, includes five appetizer options, a choice of chicken, shrimp or steak as the main course and either cookies or a caramel corn trifle for dessert. Dinner/show packages, available now, are $194 or $184 per person, for either Impressarios Reserve booth seating or Terrace Reserve padded booth seating for the show, respectively.

Wicked Spoon: The buffet will offer a special dinner and show package for both early and late shows that pairs VIP line entry for dinner and a reserved category show ticket. The combo ticket is $95, plus tax and fees, and is available now.

Jaleo: In Spain, la merienda is a light afternoon snack intended to satiate the appetite between lunch and dinner. Jaleo head chef Luis Montesinos decided a menu of light bites would be perfect for theatergoers. Available from 3-7 p.m. every day, the menu offers 10 hot or cold tapas dishes at $20 a pair, with a trio of montaditos (Spanish sliders) priced at $8 apiece or $20 for all three. Wash them down with a wine flight of three reds, whites or sherry for $20. While la merienda is available to everyone, the restaurant is also offering 50 percent off a porron of its signature Clara (beer and rosemary lemonade) to anyone who shows their ticket before or after the show.

