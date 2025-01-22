4 Vegas chefs nominated for Oscars of the food world

Semifinalists for the 2025 James Beard Awards, the nation’s most prestigious culinary recognition, were announced Wednesday.

Four Las Vegas chefs have been named semifinalists in the 2025 James Beard Foundation Awards, the nation’s most prestigious culinary recognition, one often called the Oscars of the food world. The foundation announced its Restaurant and Chef semifinalists Wednesday.

Earning nominations in the Best Chef: Southwest category, a region that includes Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico and Oklahoma, were DJ Flores of Milpa, Sarah Thompson from Casa Playa, Michael Vakneen of Double Zero Pie & Pub and Eleazar Villanueva from Restaurant de Joël Robuchon at the MGM Grand. Flores was also a semifinalist last year.

Also recognized was Cristie Norman of Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas, a semifinalist for Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service. This is a new category for service professionals who curate and serve wine, beer and cocktails in a restaurant or bar setting.

Finalists in all restaurant and chef categories will be announced April 2. Winners will be revealed at a ceremony June 16 in Chicago. For a full list of 2024 semifinalists, visit here.