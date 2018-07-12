5 great spots for inexpensive eats in Las Vegas

Ramen. Getty Images

Other Mama

$1 oyster deals are getting harder and harder to find, but this popular west valley seafood spot keeps its regulars happy by rotating them as a special on different days at different hours. They’re currently available all day on Mondays — but call before heading over to see if that’s changed.

3655 S. Durango Drive, 702-463-8382, othermamalv.com

Ondori Asian Kitchen

For hardcore lovers of sushi and other Japanese cuisine, ankimo (monkfish liver) is a delicacy usually reserved for a specials menu in a high-end joint. But this combination Japanese/Chinese restaurant offers it every day as an appetizer, at a mere $5 for a pretty large portion.

The Orleans, 702-365-7111, orleanscasino.com

Skyline

Sadly, the legendary 99-cent shrimp cocktail is nowhere to be found in Las Vegas these days. But if you visit the bar at the Skyline, you can get a respectable portion for $1.99, which isn’t bad when you adjust for inflation.

1741 N. Boulder Highway, 702-565-9116, skylinehenderson.com

Monta Noodle House

While ramen spots are almost a dime a dozen in the valley these days, real fans recognize this Spring Mountain Road restaurant as the place that first showed the valley something more than the instant version we remember from our college dorm. And you can still get all of its varieties for $7 to $8, before you add toppings.

5030 Spring Mountain Road, 702-367-4600

Ellis Island

In a city packed with uber-expensive steakhouses, there’s something quaint and nostalgic about a steak deal for low-stakes gamblers. And they don’t come any better than a filet-cut sirloin, served with a choice of potato or rice, garlic green beans and housemade soup or salad for $7.99, available to anyone with a Players Club membership and a coupon who plays $5 (see website for details).

702-733-8901, ellisislandcasino.com