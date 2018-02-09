5 of the most romantic restaurants in Las Vegas

Maryland blue crab with Russian osetra caviar at Le Cirque at Bellagio.

Eiffel Tower Restaurant at Paris Las Vegas.

Mikklos Katona, wine manager at Costa di Mare, on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at the Wynn Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Eiffel Tower Restaurant

Everything about dinner at the Eiffel Tower Restaurant is romantic, from the hand-in-hand stroll to the dedicated elevator to your entrance to the softly lit, glass-walled restaurant and, if you’re lucky (or really plan ahead), a view of the Bellagio fountains. The French-inflected food measures up nicely, such as the selection of caviar or the herb-crusted Maine lobster Florentine.

Paris Las Vegas, 702-948-6937, eiffeltowerrestaurant.com

Hugo’s Cellar

Every woman gets a rose at this cozy, brick-bedecked spot tucked below street level, and the romance continues in the other only-in-Old-Vegas touches. Salads are custom-made with guests choosing selections from a cart, and they can revel in a fruit sorbet intermezzo, tableside cherries jubilee or bananas Foster, coffee brewed at the table and an after-dinner lagniappe of chocolate-dipped strawberries, apricot and figs.

Four Queens, 702-385-4011, hugoscellar.com

Costa di Mare

The dining room at Costa di Mare is attractive and pleasant — white with jots of color and sweeping expanses of wrought-iron railings — but for a truly romantic experience, reserve one of the private lakeside cabanas. There you can indulge in seafood fresh from the Mediterranean, whole and sold by the ounce or in numerous preparations such as cuttlefish-ink ribbon pasta with cuttlefish, shrimp and lobster.

Mikklos Katona, wine manager at Costa di Mare in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Wynn Las Vegas, 877-321-9966, wynnlasvegas.com

Le Cirque

This intimate, colorful room with a lavish draped ceiling will give you the feeling you’re dining in a jewel box. So will the food, such as gold-crusted quail forci au foie gras with potato mousseline. And if you time it right, you can indulge in the Perigord black truffle menu, with truffles in all courses.

A post shared by Bellagio Las Vegas (@bellagio) on Nov 16, 2016 at 5:01pm PST

Bellagio, 702-693-8100 or bellagio.com

Picasso

Few things are more romantic than art created by a true master, and you’ll be surrounded by it at Picasso. The food’s masterful as well, like the cherries sous vide sauteed steak of foie gras with tomatillo and apple puree, pistachios and brioche. Want to be even more romantic? Get an outdoor table overlooking the fountains and Eiffel Tower beyond.

A post shared by Bellagio Las Vegas (@bellagio) on Apr 28, 2017 at 5:36pm PDT

Bellagio, 702-693-8865 or bellagio.com