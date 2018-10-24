5 products for your Halloween party

There’s no denying Halloween is creeping up on us, so you’ll want to have your ghoulish game plan on point and in place. Since carved jack o’lanterns and spooky dry-ice mist only go so far, here are a few things to help ensure some phantomtastic fun.

Chicago Metallic Chicago Metallic Ghost/Pumpkin Silicone Mold

Sur La Table Boo Ghost Halloween Napkins

Chef'n Chef'n Scoop Saw

Chef'n

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond

There’s no denying Halloween is creeping up on us, so you’ll want to have your ghoulish game plan on point and in place. Since carved jack o’lanterns and spooky dry-ice mist only go so far, here are a few things to help ensure some phantomtastic fun.

The Chicago Metallic Ghost/Pumpkin Silicone Mold makes it easy to create treats in two characteristic Halloween shapes. The mold is silicone, which means you can use it for molding cold foods such as gelatin, ice cubes or marshmallows, or baking (it’s oven-safe to 350 degrees) treats such as cakes or brownies. And it’s dishwasher-safe. $19.99, chicagometallicbakeware.com

Why should fans of Christmas have all the fun? If you love the spooky season — or know someone who does — Love You a Latte Shop’s “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” mug definitely will fill the bill. The ceramic mug holds 15 ounces and is microwave- and dishwasher-safe. $24.99, bedbathandbeyond.com

Pumpkins can be tough customers, but so is the Chef’n ScoopSaw. The saw is angled and sharp enough to pierce and cut the stubborn outer skin, the scoop is angled to easily clean the inside to prepare it for carving, and the two parts nest together for safe storage. And you can use it on other squashes and melons, too. $9.99, chefn.com

Here’s one time when lying down on the job is a good thing. The Boston International Skeleton Chip/Dip has a black ceramic tray embossed with a white skeleton ready to hold your veggies, crackers or other dippers, and a detachable skull-shaped bowl to provide just the right vessel for accompanying dips. They’re dishwasher-safe. $22.99, bedbathandbeyond.com

You’ll want your Halloween festivities to capture the right spirit, but some of the gorier stuff may be too much for the young and the sensitive. Enter the Boo Ghost Halloween Napkins with their whimsical design and not-so-scary admonitions. And they’re soft but triple-ply, to contain the mess. Set of 20. $4.16 (reduced from $6), surlatable.com