5 spots in Las Vegas to celebrate National Waffle Week

No need to waffle: Celebrate National Waffle Week with one of these.
American Waffle Breakfast
Grand Cafe, Sunset Station and Boulder Station
A Belgian waffle topped with warm maple syrup and whipped cream is served with three eggs any style and bacon or sausage, $10.99.
Cinnaroll Waffle
Hexx Kitchen + Bar, Paris Las Vegas
This sweet twist on a familiar breakfast favorite is topped with cream cheese frosting, cinnamon and sugar, $13.95.
Berry Delight
Waffle Bar, Tivoli Village
An authentic Liege Belgian waffle, with pearl sugar baked in, is served with fresh strawberries and whipped cream topped with raspberry syrup, $8.99.
Chicken and waffles
DJT, Trump International Hotel
Buttermilk-marinated crispy chicken is served with a bacon-and-cheddar waffle, candied bacon and Las Vegas Distillery apple moonshine glaze, $18.
Mamma’s Chicken and Waffles
Double Helix, Town Square
A Belgian waffle is served with a crisp buttermilk chicken fillet and topped with jalapeno honey syrup, $13.99 during weekend brunch.
