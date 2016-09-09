5 spots in Las Vegas to celebrate National Waffle Week

The American Waffle Breakfast and the Cinnaroll Waffle are a couple of the items On the Menu this week.

Berry Delight (courtesy Waffle Bar)

Mamma's Chicken and Waffles (courtesy Double Helix)

Cinnaroll Waffle (photo by Adam Christopher Smith)

Chicken and waffles (courtesy DJT)

American Waffle Breakfast (courtesy Station Casinos)

No need to waffle: Celebrate National Waffle Week with one of these.

American Waffle Breakfast

Grand Cafe, Sunset Station and Boulder Station

A Belgian waffle topped with warm maple syrup and whipped cream is served with three eggs any style and bacon or sausage, $10.99.

Cinnaroll Waffle

Hexx Kitchen + Bar, Paris Las Vegas

This sweet twist on a familiar breakfast favorite is topped with cream cheese frosting, cinnamon and sugar, $13.95.

Berry Delight

Waffle Bar, Tivoli Village

An authentic Liege Belgian waffle, with pearl sugar baked in, is served with fresh strawberries and whipped cream topped with raspberry syrup, $8.99.

Chicken and waffles

DJT, Trump International Hotel

Buttermilk-marinated crispy chicken is served with a bacon-and-cheddar waffle, candied bacon and Las Vegas Distillery apple moonshine glaze, $18.

Mamma’s Chicken and Waffles

Double Helix, Town Square

A Belgian waffle is served with a crisp buttermilk chicken fillet and topped with jalapeno honey syrup, $13.99 during weekend brunch.

