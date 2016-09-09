Food

5 spots in Las Vegas to celebrate National Waffle Week

By HEIDI KNAPP RINELLA LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
September 9, 2016 - 5:00 am
 

No need to waffle: Celebrate National Waffle Week with one of these.

American Waffle Breakfast

Grand Cafe, Sunset Station and Boulder Station

A Belgian waffle topped with warm maple syrup and whipped cream is served with three eggs any style and bacon or sausage, $10.99.

Cinnaroll Waffle

Hexx Kitchen + Bar, Paris Las Vegas

This sweet twist on a familiar breakfast favorite is topped with cream cheese frosting, cinnamon and sugar, $13.95.

Berry Delight

Waffle Bar, Tivoli Village

An authentic Liege Belgian waffle, with pearl sugar baked in, is served with fresh strawberries and whipped cream topped with raspberry syrup, $8.99.

Chicken and waffles

DJT, Trump International Hotel

Buttermilk-marinated crispy chicken is served with a bacon-and-cheddar waffle, candied bacon and Las Vegas Distillery apple moonshine glaze, $18.

Mamma’s Chicken and Waffles

Double Helix, Town Square

A Belgian waffle is served with a crisp buttermilk chicken fillet and topped with jalapeno honey syrup, $13.99 during weekend brunch.

If you have suggestions for On the Menu, please contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Find more of her stories at www.reviewjournal.com and follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

