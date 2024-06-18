Southwest Vegas food hall closing only a year after opening

The hall opened in the UnCommons development across 18,000 square feet with 15 purveyors, two terraces and an indoor-outdoor bar.

The center bar at the Sundry food hall at the UnCommons in southwest Las Vegas, Monday, June 5, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Seating near the center bar at the Sundry food hall at the UnCommons in southwest Las Vegas, Monday, June 5, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Sundry Food Hall at the UnCommons development in southwest Las Vegas is closing on Sunday, a little more than a year after its much-anticipated opening.

When it debuted in May 2023, the 18,ooo-square-foot food hall boasted 15 different purveyors, including restaurants from big-name chefs such as Shotaro “Sho” Kamio from the Bay Area (who opened Mizunara) and Ray Garcia out of Los Angeles (who opened B.S. Taqueria, to go with his ¡Viva! in Resorts World). This year, Bruce Kalman opened an outpost of SoulBelly BBQ, his Arts District restaurant, in the food hall.

The Sundry website currently lists five restaurants and the main bar, with only one of the restaurants among the original cohort.

“The Sundry was created through a bold, imaginative vision to bring a cosmopolitan food hall to Las Vegas locals. Unfortunately, we will no longer be able to serve the community as we envisioned,” Patric Yumul, CEO of Table One Hospitality, the creator of The Sundry, said in a statement.

“On behalf of our team, I want to thank the talented chefs and restaurateurs, vendors, and our amazing team, who came together to bring The Sundry to life. We also want to extend our heartfelt appreciation to the many locals who visited us regularly. This has been an exciting and humbling journey, and we will miss it.”

Word of the closing of the entire food hall comes after the closings of Mizunara and Smitten Ice Cream in May.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.