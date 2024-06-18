89°F
Southwest Vegas food hall closing only a year after opening

Seating near the center bar at the Sundry food hall at the UnCommons in southwest Las Vegas, Monday, June 5, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The center bar at the Sundry food hall at the UnCommons in southwest Las Vegas, Monday, June 5, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
B.S. Taqueria at the Sundry food hall at the UnCommons in southwest Las Vegas, Monday, June 5, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 18, 2024 - 4:57 pm
 

The Sundry Food Hall at the UnCommons development in southwest Las Vegas is closing on Sunday, a little more than a year after its much-anticipated opening.

When it debuted in May 2023, the 18,ooo-square-foot food hall boasted 15 different purveyors, including restaurants from big-name chefs such as Shotaro “Sho” Kamio from the Bay Area (who opened Mizunara) and Ray Garcia out of Los Angeles (who opened B.S. Taqueria, to go with his ¡Viva! in Resorts World). This year, Bruce Kalman opened an outpost of SoulBelly BBQ, his Arts District restaurant, in the food hall.

The Sundry website currently lists five restaurants and the main bar, with only one of the restaurants among the original cohort.

“The Sundry was created through a bold, imaginative vision to bring a cosmopolitan food hall to Las Vegas locals. Unfortunately, we will no longer be able to serve the community as we envisioned,” Patric Yumul, CEO of Table One Hospitality, the creator of The Sundry, said in a statement.

“On behalf of our team, I want to thank the talented chefs and restaurateurs, vendors, and our amazing team, who came together to bring The Sundry to life. We also want to extend our heartfelt appreciation to the many locals who visited us regularly. This has been an exciting and humbling journey, and we will miss it.”

Word of the closing of the entire food hall comes after the closings of Mizunara and Smitten Ice Cream in May.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

Should restaurant surcharges be legal? Here’s what economists think
Jennifer Van Grove The San Diego Union-Tribune

The hotly debated surcharges have grown in popularity among restaurateurs, who say they rely on the fees to afford increases in labor costs or to boost pay for back-of-house workers who aren’t tipped.

The top 100 restaurants in Las Vegas
By / RJ

Consider this your guide to navigating the possibilities of the plate in Las Vegas. From Strip standouts to neighborhood hangouts, here’s the finest food and drink in the valley.

4 new Las Vegas Valley restaurants, plus a big-name closing
Buddy Valastro replacing famed NYC pizzeria on the Strip
Food hall on Las Vegas Strip adds salads to the mix
High-end Mexican restaurant to open in UnCommons in southwest Vegas
Popular Chinatown dumpling spot to open new southwest Las Vegas location
Cronut creator adding 2nd shop on Las Vegas Strip