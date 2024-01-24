46°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Food

6 Vegas chefs named semifinalists in 2024 James Beard Awards

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2024 - 8:19 am
 
Updated January 24, 2024 - 9:02 am
Chef DJ Flores of Milpa in Las Vegas has been named a semifinalist in the Best Chef: Southwest ...
Chef DJ Flores of Milpa in Las Vegas has been named a semifinalist in the Best Chef: Southwest category in the 2024 James Beard Foundation Awards. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Chef Brian Howard of Sparrow + Wolf in Las Vegas has been named a semifinalist in the Best Chef ...
Chef Brian Howard of Sparrow + Wolf in Las Vegas has been named a semifinalist in the Best Chef: Southwest category in the 2024 James Beard Foundation Awards. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
Chef Oscar Amador of Anima by EDO in Las Vegas has been named a semifinalist in the Best Chef: ...
Chef Oscar Amador of Anima by EDO in Las Vegas has been named a semifinalist in the national Oustanding Chef category in the 2024 James Beard Foundation Awards. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Six Las Vegas chefs have been named semifinalists in the 2024 James Beard Foundation Awards, the nation’s most prestigious culinary recognition, one often called the Oscars of the food world. The Foundation announced its Restaurant and Chef semifinalists on Wednesday.

Chef Oscar Amador of Anima by EDO received a nod for Outstanding Chef, and Kimmie and Josh Mcintosh of MILKFISH Bakeshop, a bakery pop-up, received nods for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker. Both are national categories.

Chefs DJ Flores of Milpa, Steve Kestler of Aroma Latin American Cocina, and Brian Howard of Sparrow + Wolf were named in the Best Chef: Southwest category.

Finalists in all restaurant and chef categories will be announced on April 3. Winners will be revealed at a ceremony on June 10 in Chicago. For a full list of 2024 semifinalists, visit here.

In 2023, the city also had a banner Beard year, with five chefs earning semifinalist nods in the Best Chef: Southwest category, and Garagiste, the downtown wine bar, receiving a nod in the national Outstanding Bar category.

Amador, chef Kaoru Azeuchi of Kaiseki Yuzu, and Garagiste were later named finalists in their categories, though none ended up winning.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

MOST READ
1
Another Fontainebleau VP exits, 4th exec to leave since casino’s opening
Another Fontainebleau VP exits, 4th exec to leave since casino’s opening
2
Former home of Las Vegas comedy icon back on the market
Former home of Las Vegas comedy icon back on the market
3
3 jackpots hit at Las Vegas airport in less than week for over $1.1M
3 jackpots hit at Las Vegas airport in less than week for over $1.1M
4
SuperBook bettor turns $100 into $125K after hitting parlay
SuperBook bettor turns $100 into $125K after hitting parlay
5
LV-to-LA rail project lands billions more in federal funding
LV-to-LA rail project lands billions more in federal funding
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Mijo Modern Mexican Restaurant in Durango Casino in southwest Las Vegas introduced weekend brun ...
5 new restaurants in Las Vegas
By / RJ

The roundup includes the cooking of Senegal, burgers that began in Pakistan and famous restaurateurs going off-Strip for the first time.

Prince in a scene from "Purple Rain." (Warner Bros.)
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

The 40th anniversary of “Purple Rain,” funnyman Chris Tucker, and Tony Orlando’s farewell shows top this week’s lineup.

More stories
Beloved Chinatown dumpling spot expands to south Vegas — and far east
Beloved Chinatown dumpling spot expands to south Vegas — and far east
3 Las Vegas restaurants make Yelp’s Top 100 list for 2024
3 Las Vegas restaurants make Yelp’s Top 100 list for 2024
The world’s best sandwich shop sets opening date in Vegas
The world’s best sandwich shop sets opening date in Vegas
NYC chefs to open 2 restaurants in Henderson
NYC chefs to open 2 restaurants in Henderson
Esther’s Kitchen reveals opening date for new downtown location
Esther’s Kitchen reveals opening date for new downtown location
5 new restaurants to start 2024 in Vegas
5 new restaurants to start 2024 in Vegas