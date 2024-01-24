6 Vegas chefs named semifinalists in 2024 James Beard Awards

Semifinalists for the nation’s most prestigious culinary recognition, one often called the Oscars of the food world, were announced Wednesday.

Chef DJ Flores of Milpa in Las Vegas has been named a semifinalist in the Best Chef: Southwest category in the 2024 James Beard Foundation Awards. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Chef Brian Howard of Sparrow + Wolf in Las Vegas has been named a semifinalist in the Best Chef: Southwest category in the 2024 James Beard Foundation Awards. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Chef Oscar Amador of Anima by EDO in Las Vegas has been named a semifinalist in the national Oustanding Chef category in the 2024 James Beard Foundation Awards. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Six Las Vegas chefs have been named semifinalists in the 2024 James Beard Foundation Awards, the nation’s most prestigious culinary recognition, one often called the Oscars of the food world. The Foundation announced its Restaurant and Chef semifinalists on Wednesday.

Chef Oscar Amador of Anima by EDO received a nod for Outstanding Chef, and Kimmie and Josh Mcintosh of MILKFISH Bakeshop, a bakery pop-up, received nods for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker. Both are national categories.

Chefs DJ Flores of Milpa, Steve Kestler of Aroma Latin American Cocina, and Brian Howard of Sparrow + Wolf were named in the Best Chef: Southwest category.

Finalists in all restaurant and chef categories will be announced on April 3. Winners will be revealed at a ceremony on June 10 in Chicago. For a full list of 2024 semifinalists, visit here.

In 2023, the city also had a banner Beard year, with five chefs earning semifinalist nods in the Best Chef: Southwest category, and Garagiste, the downtown wine bar, receiving a nod in the national Outstanding Bar category.

Amador, chef Kaoru Azeuchi of Kaiseki Yuzu, and Garagiste were later named finalists in their categories, though none ended up winning.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.