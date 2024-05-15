70°F
Food

Famed chef José Andrés reveals details of new Strip restaurant

The future site of Bazaar Mar, a new restaurant from famed chef José Andrés, inside The Shops at Crystals on the Strip in Las Vegas, on Thursday, April 4, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The future site of Bazaar Mar, a new restaurant from famed chef José Andrés, inside The Shops at Crystals on the Strip in Las Vegas, on Thursday, April 4, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Celebrated chef and humanitarian José Andrés has announced the opening, planned for summer 2024, of Bazaar Mar, his fifth restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip. (Josh Telles)
The future site of Bazaar Mar, a new restaurant from famed chef José Andrés, inside The Shops at Crystals on the Strip in Las Vegas, on Thursday, April 4, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2024 - 6:14 am
 

After almost 15 years and four restaurants in Las Vegas, José Andrés has become an institution here, as he is around the world. This summer, the celebrated chef and humanitarian is set to open a fifth Vegas restaurant, this time in The Shops at Crystals.

Bazaar Mar, a seafood and tapas spot rooted in Spanish flavors, will join Andrés’ other places on the Strip: Jaleo, China Poblano and é by José Andrés in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and Bazaar Meat at Sahara Las Vegas. Zaytinya, a sixth restaurant, is planned for the Forum Shops at Caesars with a mezze menu.

The dishes at Bazaar Mar will be “served in playful and artistic styles,” the José Andrés Group said in an exclusive statement for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Bar Centro, a​n elevated​ bar serving coffee and pastries in the morning and cocktails, caviar and desserts in the evening, lies adjacent to the new restaurant.

Bazaar Mar falls under The Bazaar collection of restaurants within the Andrés Group. Besides the Sahara, there are Bazaar locations in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago (two) and Washington, D.C.

The opening of Bazaar Mar marks the beginning of the Andrés Group’s planned expansion on the West Coast over the next several years. Visit thebazaar.com/las-vegas-coming-soon.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

