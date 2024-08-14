’70s disco diner, 2 bars opening on Las Vegas Strip

The restaurant and bars are part of a lavish production celebrating ’70s disco and parties.

The new bar and lounge at C&R Public House & Eatery, formerly Crust & Roux, in Las Vegas. (AYYA Hospitality)

Spiegelworld, the entertainment company celebrated for mingling food, drink and spectacle, is launching a new restaurant and two new bars on the Las Vegas Strip. Diner Ross, 99 Prince Street and Glitterloft are set to debut Wednesday at The Linq as part of “DiscoShow,” the new Spiegelworld production showcasing ’70s disco.

Some of the team behind Superfrico, the Italian restaurant meets psychedelic house party at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, are creating Diner Ross, which puts a spin on diner classics with dishes such as popovers (instead of rolls) with pâté or Oscietra caviara, dirty martini Bibb salad with martini olives and roquefort, French onion soup and mac and cheese in one dish, a bavette steak and duck fat fries joining for meat and potatoes, and a banana pudding milkshake.

A New York City subway station from the ’70s inspired 99 Prince Street, which takes its name from the SoHo building that hosted famous dance parties from the mid-’70s to mid-’80s. The cocktail menu pays homage to leading New York bartenders and their drinks from the early to mid-2000s

Glitterloft, with edgy lighting, soaring industrial ceilings and vinyl DJs, nods to the gritty makeshift New York lofts that housed some of the earliest disco parties. The fast no-fuss menu draws on what would have been poured at these gatherings.

Make reservations for Diner Ross, open from 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, at spiegelworld.com. “DiscoShow” runs at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

◆ ◆ ◆

Chef Alicia Shevetone of Vegas, the cookbook author and creator of Dink Cuisine culinary events, has debuted Nice Nice Bite, a cookbook lending library, inside Palate restaurant, 1301 S. Main St., Suite 110. The free, self-service collection, cataloged according to American Library Association standards, was started with donations by chefs from across the valley.

Nice Nice Bite is “globally inspired,” Shevetone said, “with special attention to chefs and restaurateurs here in Las Vegas that have authored cookbooks.”

Folks check out books for up to 30 days. Email nicenicebite@gmail.com to schedule a donation; unscheduled drop-offs are not accepted. Visit nicenicebite.org.

◆ ◆ ◆

Crust & Roux, known for its pizzas and dessert pies, is reopening after renovations with a new name, a refreshed food menu, and a new bar and lounge with cocktails and sports viewing. The restaurant is now known as C&R Public House & Eatery; it previously did not have a full liquor license.

The menu features creative takes on pub and sports bar favorites, such as wings marinated in house sauce, Korean spicy chicken pizza, pastas made with red and white sauces, fish and chips, and chicken Parmesan. Among the highlights of the beverage program are a sparkling strawberry lemonade, a peach mojito, a blood orange mule and a mezcal carajillo.

The bar and lounge incorporates eight large-screen televisions. C&R Public House & Eatery is in Town Square. The restaurant is open noon to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and noon to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Visit crustandroux.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Here are three Strip restaurants offering summer prix fixe menus:

■ Giada in The Cromwell is offering brunch for $35 featuring four appetizer choices (including rosemary Parmesan scone), three entrée choices (including eggs Benedict with avocado, spinach and piquillo peppers), and two dessert choices (including pistachio raspberry trifle).

■ Peter Luger Steak House in Caesars Palace is offering a Luger Power Lunch for $45.95 featuring three appetizer choices (including extra-thick Luger’s sizzling bacon), five main course choices (including a USDA Prime Luger Burger), two side choices (including creamed spinach), and a Holy Cow hot fudge sundae for dessert.

■ Stanton Social Prime in Caesars Palace is offering an $88 dinner featuring two starter choices (including pierogi with caramelized onions), three entrée choices (including salmon à la plancha with creamy corn purée), three dessert choices (including key lime pie).

◆ ◆ ◆

During August, Social Station Kitchen & Cocktails, 10624 S. Eastern Ave., Suite S, Henderson, is donating 10 percent of Monday dinner sales, from 5 p.m. to closing, to the Nevada Blind Children’s Foundation, a nonprofit that provides services and support to visually impaired children and their families. The donations are part of the restaurant’s ongoing Meaningful Mondays charity outreach.

◆ ◆ ◆

August is National Sandwich Month. Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, the chain headquartered in Vegas, is celebrating by offering a free 8-inch sandwich with any purchase when folks sign up for text offers. Visit capriottis.com.

