8 lavish food and drink experiences for F1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix

Top of the World restaurant high above the Las Vegas Strip is presenting a special menu for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024. (Golden Entertainment Inc.)

Shoey Bar returns to Bellagio on the Las Vegas Strip for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024. (MGM Resorts)

A rendering of a dining area at Ramsay's Garage, from celebrated chef Gordon Ramsay, for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024. (Formula One)

Louis XIII Cognac Boutique is popping up at Wynn Las Vegas on the Strip for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024. (Rémy Martin)

During Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024, La Cave Wine and Food Hideaway in Wynn Las Vegas is presenting its popular brunch with tray-passed eggs Benedict and other dishes. (Jim Decker)

A food display at Beer Park, in Paris Las Vegas on the Strip, for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024. (JRS Hospitality)

A rendering of the lounge at Papi Steak Garage for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024. (Formula One)

The Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix returns from Nov. 21 to 23. Distinctive (and frequently opulent) food and drink experiences are an essential part of race weekend. Here are eight worth noting:

Club Paris at Paris Las Vegas: The Club spans Chéri Rooftop and Beer Park, with race views from their terraces; all-inclusive food, beer and wine (spirits are extra); live entertainment and DJ performances; interactive games; and more. Among the food and drink highlights are tray-passed bites (including caviar cones), a charcuterie table, a chilled seafood display (including fresh lobster tails), a carving table, a build-your-own pho station, a sushi station, and desserts (including made-to-order bananas Foster and cherries jubilee). $4,171 from f1experiences.com

Ferrari Trento at the Four Seasons: Ferrari Trento, the Italian sparkling wine from the Trentino region in the far north of Italy, is made using the traditional method to rival some Champagnes in quality. Ferrari Trento is the official toast of Formula One.

The Ferrari Trento Victory Lounge lies beneath the Four Seasons Grand Staircase with an exhibit of race artifacts. From 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 22, the lounge is presenting a tasting of the bubbles. Veranda restaurant is serving brunch during race weekend with a welcome flute of Ferrari Trento. Press Lounge is pairing the F1 Edition brut and rosé with small bites created by Michelin-starred Locanda Margon restaurant owned by Ferrari Trento. fourseasons.com/lasvegas

La Cave Food & Wine Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas: The restaurant is presenting a four-course prix fixe menu at dinner and an extended version of its butler tray-passed brunch from Nov. 22 through 24. The dinner courses include a 4-ounce lobster tail with roasted tomato risotto and broccolini. Brunch, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on race weekend, is adding bottomless Ketel One Botanical spritzes, plus Champagne Collet, for additional charges. lacavelv.com

Louis XIII Cognac Boutique at Wynn Las Vegas. The Boutique is open through Nov. 30. The pop-up features tastings of, among other sips, The Icon Collection, Rare Cask 42.1 and The Drop Collection, along with crystal vessels from the Accessories collection. The pop-up is open to the public and does not require a Formula One ticket. The Boutique is in The Shops at Wynn and Encore, next to the McLaren Experience and the Awakening Theater. wynnlasvegas.com

Papi Steak Garage. Papi Steak, the Fontainebleau hot boîte with a $1,000 tomahawk steak in a mirrored case, is fittingly taking over one of the Formula One Garages along Pit Lane. Among the trackside dining offerings: a raw bar with Alaskan king crab legs, Golden Ossetra caviar and Maine lobster tails; passed hors d’oeuvres like hamachi tartare, lamb lollipops, wagyu pastrami and wagyu sliders; prime rib and New York strip loin carving stations; side dishes; and a dessert station.

A three-day Papi Steak ticket also includes an open bar, a Paddock Pass, entrance to the Paddock Club Rooftop with surround-sound views of the race circuit, access to Heineken Silver Stage entertainment, a Pit Lane walk, guided track tours, podium access and more. $27,795 from f1experiences.com

Ramsay’s Garage. Famed chef Gordon Ramsay, who has six restaurants in Vegas, is setting up shop in one of the Formula One Garages along Pit Lane. The Garage features guest chefs helming live cooking stations on opening night; a pop-up of Lucky Cat, the chef’s London restaurant, on night two; and a showcase of top-drawer British ingredients and dishes on night three. Ramsay is overseeing the Garage and mingling with guests.

A three-day Ramsay ticket also includes an open bar, a Paddock Pass, entrance to the Paddock Club Rooftop with surround-sound views of the race circuit, access to Heineken Silver Stage entertainment, a Pit Lane walk, guided track tours, podium access and more. $27,795 from f1experiences.com

Shoey Bar at Bellagio. Shoey returns to showcase the race tradition of winners drinking from a shoe. The bar, presented in partnership with Sparco shoes, features 2,500 collectible golden shoes with a custom insert to hold a special Red Bull cocktail. Shoey also offers music, shot glasses, miniature ceramic shoes packaged in a tiny shoe box, and a photo opportunity. Last year, the bar drew celebrities such as Jeremy Renner, Eva Longoria and Vegas resident Mark Wahlberg. bellagio.mgmresorts.com

Top of the World at The Strat. The restaurant, 844 feet above the Strip, is sending out a four-course menu from executive chef Chad Castanino that honors Max Verstappen, the Dutch three-time Formula One world champion and the defending winner of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The menu consists of bitterballen fried meatballs, stamppot sausage mashed with vegetables, lekkerbekje and frietjes Dutch fish and chips, and a lemon slagroomtaart, a Dutch sponge cake with crème Chantilly. The restaurant is also offering a 3-liter jeroboam of Ferrari Trento for toasting. thestrat.com

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.