9 places serving special holiday cocktails in Las Vegas

Toast the holidays with cocktail offerings from L’Aperitivo, Commonwealth, The Golden Tiki and more.

■ L’Aperitivo in Eataly at Park MGM is offering four sparkling wines from Ferrari Trento, one of Italy’s top producers of bubbles and the official toast at this year’s Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix, through March. Ferrari Trento, from the Italian Alps, is served at Formula One races across the globe. L’Apertivo lies near the casino entrance to Eataly.

■ Commonwealth, 525 E. Fremont St., is offering a Rosemary Pom Smash with whiskey, simple syrup, lemon juice, a float of pomegranate syrup and a garnish of green chartreuse-flamed rosemary for $16.

■ The Golden Tiki, 3939 Spring Mountain Road, is offering six cocktails and a shot, including a hot Tom & Jerry with Argonaut Brandy and dark rum for $16; a Mai Tai for a Holiday with two rums, orange curaçao, winter spiced pumpkin orgeat and lime for $15; and a Christmas Bird Negroni with duck fat-washed Cognac, hoisin ginger vermouth and blood orange bitters for $15.

■ La Mona Rosa, 100 S. Sixth St., is offering a Snake and Eagle with Patron El Alto aged reposado tequila, apple, pear and vermouth for $25.

■ Peyote, 1028 E. Fremont St., is offering a Bendecido with Principe de los Apostoles gin, Amaro Nonino, orange mint syrup, sage iced tea and yerba mate for $14.

■ Piero’s Italian Cuisine, 355 Convention Center Drive, is offering Holiday Eggnog with D’Ussé Cognac, white crème de cacao, vanilla gelato and a sprinkle of nutmeg for $20.

■ Proper Bar in Proper Eats food hall at Aria is offering five cocktails at $16 each, including By the Fireside with Bulleit Bourbon, pomegranate juice, simple syrup and Peychaud’s Bitters, and a Gin-gle Bells with Tanqueray gin, Fever Tree Elderflower Tonic and lemon juice.

■ PT’s Taverns are offering a Ginger Apple Mule with Crown Royal Apple, ginger beer, cinnamon syrup, aromatic bitters, lemon juice and an apple slice garnish for $10, and a Baileys Vanilla Iced Coffee with Baileys Vanilla Cinnamon, vanilla syrup and cold brew coffee for $12.

■ Top of the World in The Strat is offering its version of a Grasshopper with Crown Royal vanilla whiskey, Rumple Minze peppermint schnapps, Baileys Irish Cream and marshmallow candy foam for $20.

The Cantina, from the creators of El Dorado Cantina in Tivoli Village and on the Strip, is now open at 8349 W. Sunset Road, off the 215 Beltway, in the southwest. The Cantina offers Mexican food, including $5 street tacos and signature margaritas starting at $12, along with gaming and sports viewing. Call 725-208-1903.

Tacotarian, the Vegas-born plant-based taqueria, is sellling Christmas tamales — housemade birria, plaintain con mole or rajas con crema — for $29.99 a dozen (no mixed selections). To purchase online, visit eattacotarian.com/locations, then click on the order button for the desired pickup location. Orders may also be placed in person at the taquerias. Order by Dec. 19 to pick up on Dec. 22 or 23.

Locale Italian Kitchen, 7995 Blue Diamond Road, Suite 106, is featuring to-go Christmas dinners that feed four. The $125 dinners consist of bread and Caesar salad, choice of chili-glazed ham or 32-ounce beef tenderloin, three sides and tiramisù. Rigatoni alla vodka or linguine Alfredo are $35 additional, or $50 with chicken or Italian sausage. Order from 702-330-0404 for pickup Dec. 24 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Through December, area Raising Cane’s locations are presenting the chain’s annual Plush Puppies Fundraiser, selling limited-edition plush puppies and donating all net proceeds to Nevada SPCA. The nonprofit has saved the lives of Southern Nevada’s most vulnerable pets since 1982. The plush puppies are sold in-restaurant for $9.99 plus tax.

