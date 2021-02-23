96K pounds of beef tallow products face recall

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

(U.S. Department of Agriculture)

More than 96,000 pounds of beef tallow products have been recalled, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture release.

GLG Trading Inc., a Chino, Calif. establishment, imported the products from China — an ineligible country for beef — without the benefit of going through the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The items facing recall are:

— 17.6-oz. vacuumed sealed packages of “Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Slightly spicy).”

— 17.6-oz. vacuumed sealed packages of “Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Super spicy, Extremely).”

— 12.07-oz. vacuumed sealed packages of “Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Medium spicy, Mala).”

These items were shipped to distributors, retail locations and restaurants in Nevada, Arizona, California, Hawaii, New York and Texas.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Derek Yang at 805-366-6666.

