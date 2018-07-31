Affordable Michelin-starred dim sum coming to Palms in Las Vegas

The Palms has added a Michelin-starred dim sum spot from Hong Kong to its impressive list of restaurants that are on the way.

The Palms has added a Michelin-starred dim sum spot from Hong Kong to its impressive list of restaurants that are on the way. (Palms)

The Palms has added a Michelin-starred dim sum spot from Hong Kong to its impressive list of restaurants that are on the way. (Palms)

The Palms has added a Michelin-starred dim sum spot from Hong Kong to its impressive list of restaurants that are on the way. (Palms)

The Palms has added a Michelin-starred dim sum spot from Hong Kong to its impressive list of restaurants that are on the way.

Tim Ho Wan, which opened its original space in Hong Kong’s Mong Kok district in 2009 and now has close to 50 restaurants worldwide, is headed to the resort’s west casino expansion in the third quarter of 2019. The good news for diners on a budget is that the original is frequently listed among the world’s most affordable Michelin-starred restaurants.

Tim Ho Wan currently has locations throughout Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Macau and Australia. In the U.S., however, the chain is currently limited to Hawaii and New York City, with an Irvine, California, space also in the planning stage. The Palms location will feature its popular BBQ pork buns as well as a selection of regional dim sum classics and exclusive creations by founding chefs Mak Kwai Pui and Leung Fai Keung that are inspired by Las Vegas.

Tim Ho Wan will join restaurants including the recently opened Scotch 80 Prime steakhouse, Send Noodles and A.Y.C.E. Buffet, as well as restaurants coming soon from chefs Bobby Flay, Michael Symon, Chris Santos and Marc Vetri.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.