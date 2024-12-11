After closing on Strip, famous burger and shake spot moving to downtown Vegas

The restaurant’s brawny burgers and boozy shakes are making the move to a storefront space along the main drag.

A spread of items from Holsteins Shakes and Buns, which is set to open in spring 2025 in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas. (Gen3 Hospitality)

Specialty cocktails Holsteins Shakes and Buns, which is set to open in spring 2025 in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas. (Gen3 Hospitality)

A Prime beef burger with kalbi glaze, nori furikake and spicy mayonnaise from Holsteins Shakes and Buns, which is set to open in spring 2025 in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas. (Gen3 Hospitality)

A Bam-boozled shake blending marshmallow vodka, chocolate-covered graham crackers and s'mores balls from Holsteins Shakes and Buns, which is set to open in spring 2025 in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas. (Gen3 Hospitality)

A Prime burger with green chile hash, pepper jack, tempura jalapeños and hickory barbecue sauce from Holsteins Shakes and Buns, which is set to open in spring 2025 in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas. (Gen3 Hospitality)

How now, downtown cow?

Holsteins Shakes and Buns, which closed in July after almost 15 years on the Strip, plans to debut a location in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas.

During its time at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, the restaurant developed a following for its extravagant milkshakes and burgers (and its mascot, a life-size hot pink cow). Amaya Modern Mexican Restaurant replaces Holsteins at the property with its launch in early January.

Downtown, an early spring opening is planned for Holsteins, which will occupy a 2,800-square-foot space at 1216 S. Main St., between the Velveteen Rabbit and Main St. Provisions. The restaurant design will feature original brick, industrial concrete floors, a long bar, booths and tables, and televisions for sports viewing.

Where it all began

The location nods to the local roots of the restaurant.

“Downtown Las Vegas holds a special place in my heart, and we’re excited to bring Holsteins to the neighborhood,” said Billy Richardson, founder of Gen3 Hospitality, which owns and operates the restaurant.

“It’s where my father and grandfather started their businesses, and it’s just the place for Holsteins to start its next chapter. We’re creating a space where everyone can come together to share a meal and have some fun.”

Beefy and boozy

The menu showcases burgers, of course. One dry-aged version is topped by smoked bacon, a goat’s milk aged cheddar and truffled mayonnaise. Another burger comes equipped with green chile hash, pepper jack, tempura jalapeños and hickory barbecue sauce. There is also a crisp fish burger and a plant-based option with avocado and housemade pickles.

Bam-boozled shakes, the Holsteins take on boozy milkshakes, are also getting into the downtown spirit. One flamboyant specimen features marshmallow vodka, chocolate sauce, toasted marshmallow, s’mores chocolate balls, chocolate-covered graham crackers, vanilla frosting and a graham crumble. The bar program also includes specialty cocktails and a rotating selection of local craft beers on tap.

Holsteins will be open daily for lunch and dinner, with happy hour specials in between. For updates, follow @HolsteinsLV on Instagram and Facebook.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.