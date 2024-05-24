69°F
Restaurant closing after more than a decade on Las Vegas Strip

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vega ...
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 24, 2024 - 7:28 am
 

A restaurant that has been open inside a Las Vegas Strip resort for more than a decade announced that it will close its doors this summer.

Known for its over-the-top burgers and milkshakes, Holsteins, which opened its doors inside The Cosmopolitan in 2010, will close on July 9.

In a statement, Stacia Stephens, president of Gen3 Hospitality, the company behind Holsteins, said that details on an “exciting new concept” will be announced in the coming months.

The company said all current Holsteins team members will be encouraged to re-apply at the new spot.

