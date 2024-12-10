After closing on the Strip, this family Indian restaurant reopens in sleek new digs

The menu celebrates a modern approach to Indian dishes and cooking techniques, with occasional touches of East Asia.

A Maharajah of Patiala cocktail from Tamba, the longtime Las Vegas Indian restaurant, which is reopening on Dec. 26, 2024, in a new space in Town Square. (Anthony Mair)

Spiced tamarind hamachi from Tamba, the longtime Las Vegas Indian restaurant, which is reopening on Dec. 26, 2024, in a new space in Town Square. (Anthony Mair)

Bar Jadu at Tamba, the longtime Las Vegas Indian restaurant, which is reopening on Dec. 26, 2024, in a new space in Town Square. (Anthony Mair)

Lamb chops from Tamba, the longtime Las Vegas Indian restaurant, which is reopening on Dec. 26, 2024, in a new space in Town Square. (Anthony Mair)

Charred octopus from Tamba, the longtime Las Vegas Indian restaurant, which is reopening on Dec. 26, 2024, in a new space in Town Square. (Anthony Mair)

A spread of dishes from Tamba, the longtime Las Vegas Indian restaurant, which is reopening on Dec. 26, 2024, in a new space in Town Square. (Anthony Mair)

A dining area at Tamba, the longtime Las Vegas Indian restaurant, which is reopening on Dec. 26, 2024, in a new space in Town Square. (Anthony Mair)

Amritsari fish from Tamba, the longtime Las Vegas Indian restaurant, which is reopening on Dec. 26, 2024, in a new space in Town Square. (Anthony Mair)

Tamba, the family-owned Indian restaurant that closed in May 2022 after almost 20 years on the Las Vegas Strip, is reopening Dec. 26 in a sleek and roomy new space in Town Square.

Sunny Dhillon, son of the Tamba founders, designed the new Tamba, where executive chef Anand Singh offers his approach to modern Indian dishes and cooking techniques. The restaurant, whose name means “copper” in Hindi, encompasses an 80-seat main dining room, a 60-seat bar and lounge called Bar Jadu, and a 14-seat private dining alcove.

On the Tamba menu

Baked samosas with spicy green chutneys make for a popular start to the menu. The chef’s take on bhuna gobi unites cauliflower, the staple of this vegan dish, with green coconut curry, broccoli purée and Japanese chili oil.

Spiced tamarind hamachi and Kusshi oysters with black truffle-infused ponzu await at the raw bar. Charred octopus cooked on a tawa (a flat circular pan) in a charcoal oven is graced with beetroot aïoli. Tandoori lamb chops are marinated in spiced yogurt before grilling.

Aloo gobi grilled cauliflower and potatoes in green chili masala, murgh makhani free-range chicken in butter fenugreek sauce and nihari gosht, a slow-roasted mutton and onion masala stew, are among the signature dishes at Tamba.

For a sweet finish, you might try the matcha ras malai in which flattened balls of Indian cheese are soaked in a lime, mango and pistachio clotted cream, with matcha added during the clotting process. Berries finish the dish.

Drinking with the maharaja

Over at Bar Jadu, beverage director Giuseppe Gonzalez is presenting the Maharaja’s Elixirs, a cocktail experience inspired by Indian princely courts. The experience features seven different cocktails representing the elixirs of strength, light, rejuvenation, indulgence, fire, serenity and mystery. Strength, for one, brings a Whiskghee Old-Fashioned with bourbon and clarified butter.

A Peacock Martini is prepared tableside. The multi-colored drink layers spirits and syrups by density — from heaviest on bottom to lightest on top — in the manner of a pousse café. Gonzalez experimented extensively to achieve the right mix of layers for the Peacock, which requires precision, a steady hand and a bit of time to make. (Be patient; it’s not a shot.)

Tamba is at 6671 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite A117, in Town Square. The restaurant serves dinner from 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visit tambalasvegas.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.